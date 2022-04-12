Shift in focus: Merzoian moves behind the lens

Mark Morris junior Isabella Merzoian is used to being part of the action. This fall she played a key role on the Monarch volleyball team’s run to a seventh place finish at State, then starred on the Mark Morris girls basketball team in the winter.

As the Monarchs’ leading scorer, the ball was in Merzoian’s hands early, often and during crunch time. So naturally Merzoian found herself in multiple action shots paired with stories breaking down the action of Mark Morris basketball games right here in The Daily News.

But Merzoian knows that not everyone can share the spotlight. In most sports, the players that touch the ball more often and play bigger roles on their team are most likely to be a part of those action shots that help tell the story of the game. It’s just the nature of the beast.

“I think coming from a sports background and playing different levels of my sports, I’ve realized that I like to see images of myself playing and I can look back on those photos and remember specific plays or memories of my teammates,” Merzoian said. “And while I had the pleasure of seeing some of those pictures in the paper, not everyone that I know did.”

Now, during her seasonal downtime, Merzoian is still collecting her fair share of action shots, only this time she’s the one taking the photos. Merzoian has taking to following the Monarchs’ spring teams with her trusty Canon camera in tow to capture the drama unfolding on the field, court, track or diamond. Then she uploads her photos to a shared Google Drive folder that any teacher or student with a Longview Schools email can access for free.

“That way when I go to games and upload photos, they can look through the whole gallery and download any photos that they see they’re in,” Merzoian said.

Merzoian’s photography efforts started when schools were still doing remote learning during the pandemic. She picked up the camera as part of her duties in Mark Morris’ leadership class.

“It actually started last spring,” she said. “I started taking photos to go in videos of virtual events during the pandemic. My group in leadership was focused on different ways to connect with our student body while we were distanced.”

The photos were used in videos and slideshows that highlighted some of MM’s athletes as they pummeled their way through a condensed spring schedule for all three traditional seasons.

“We figured that videos and pictures of things that are still happening was a great way to do that,” she said.

Now that students are back in classrooms, Merzoian has kept at it to continue providing mementos for her classmates, even if it’s not part of a specific school

project.

“This year it’s more the way of recognizing students and being able to get their images back to them so they can have lasting memories from their sports,” she said.

Merzoian’s photos have been shared extensively and used by the leadership class for promos on social media and other opportunities to highlight Monarch athletes.

Merzoian has tried to shoot just about everything this year. Though her time commitment to volleyball and basketball prevented her from getting to every event, she still managed to shoot football, soccer, along with JV volleyball and basketball. Now, with her schedule has opened up in spring she’s been able to capture a wider range of sports.

And people are starting to notice.

“Sometimes people will text me and be like ‘Oh my gosh, I saw you at my game, did you happen to bring you camera,’” she said. “And I’ve gotten to meet so many people that way just from them reaching out and seeing if I had any images of them.”

But with more events taking place, Merzoian has found herself forced to learn on the fly and adapt to shooting new sports in a variety of environments.

“I think a lot of it is where you’re watching,” she said. “I’m most comfortable with basketball because I can almost predict what’s going to happen because I’ve played so long.”

But other sports take a bit more time to get the hang of.

“Whereas now that I’m shooting baseball this spring — never played softball, baseball, any of that — I’m kind of relying on either friends that are with me or people that I’ve talked to to figure out where I should be looking for the best shot,” she said.

While knowing where to point the lens is an important step in the art of shooting sports, it also helps to have the right settings to accurately and clearly capture the action. That can be especially tricky during finicky spring weather that can turn from sun to rain to snow and back again.

“Lighting has been a learning curve for me as I’m not in a photography class or yearbook or anything,” Merzoian said. “So mainly I’ve learned a lot from my dad and just watching videos on my own.”

So if anyone spots Merzoian along the outskirts of the diamond or track, or patrolling her way around the tennis courts, there’s a high likelihood she’ll have a camera around her neck ready to snap some photos and shine a bit of the spotlight on her peers.

