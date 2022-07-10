Senior Babe Ruth State Roundup: Multiple area teams heading to Regionals

KELSO — Through four and a half innings, Kelso Premier and Rural Baseball Inc. were in a back and forth battle. Every 90 feet felt like they could swing the balance of the game. So when the final score read 16-6 in favor of Premier, something major had to have changed.

Premier took an early lead on the Dirtbags, but RBI posted three runs in both the third and the fourth to take a 6-3 lead and a large portion of the momentum with them.

But sometimes momentum can swing in the opposite direction with one swing of the bat. RBI pitcher Canyon Rader had shut down big runs from Premier in the early goings, but after Premier loaded the bases, Owen Combs had the game-changing swing, lacing a bases-clearing double to tie the game at 6-6.

“He’s been clutch all year, just like in the Father’s Day Tournament (where) he hit a three run home run to start us off,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden. “That really started us off.”

That would spell the end for Rader, and when Premier took to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with the score still tied at 6-6, they were ready to take control. Kelso rattled of a wild 10-run inning, turning a tie ballgame into a run-rule win in just one half inning.

“We faced a very good arm and I think for us to get us out of the game in four innings, that was key,” Foden said. “If he would have thrown seven and they have six runs, it’s a different story.”

Premier clinched a spot in the Regional tournament in Klamath Falls on July 20-23 with the win, crossing off the first item on their checklist.

“We advanced to Regionals, so that’s the job done, that’s what we wanted to do,” Foden said. “Now it’s just baseball, so we get to enjoy it.”

Combs finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead all batters at the dish for Premier. Landon Patterson also posted a 2-for-3 day while knocking in four runs and scoring three of his own.

Premier squared off with the Clark County Cubs in the semifinals on Friday evening to try and book a spot in the title game.

Todd Tabor led the Dirtbags with two RBIs on one hits and Rader helped out his own cause with a two-run double. Kenney Tripp added a hit and scored a pair of runs on the day.

Rural Baseball blitzes LCBC to punch Regional ticket

The Dirtbags played with fire Saturday morning, as they are wont to do, but came away without getting burned in 13-5 win over Lower Columbia Base Club in the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament. The game was a loser-out, winner-to-Regionals affair on the dark side of the bracket.

Austin Stout took the hill for Rural Baseball Inc. and had a hard time finding the zone from the get go. Stout allowed four runs in the first inning without giving up a hit and needed 30 pitches to record three outs, including a strikeout with a dropped third strike that allowed the batter to reach safely.

But it’s been said that “insanity laughs under pressure” and that’s exactly what the boys wearing Tequila Sunrise across their torsos were doing in the end.

After a start that threatened to splinter on the rocks Stout settled in and went a full six innings. He used every pitch allowed under the pitch count rules while allowing just one hit and two earned runs, while striking out nine batters.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first the Dirtbags chipped back for two runs in the bottom half of the frame. LCBC plated another run in the third but Rural Baseball plated one of their own in their half of the inning to keep the gap at just two runs.

In the fifth the Dirtbags finally scratched out a lead after Kaemon Sawa drew a leadoff walk and Todd Tabor singled to left field to move the train along. Boston Caron then singled to left field to score Sawa and Owen Erickson, running for Tabor, scored on a double steal.

With the momentum now on their side the Dirtbags added on, and then some, in the sixth when they scored seven runs on five hits, including a triple by Sawa. Tabor kept the wheels going round with an RBI double and Ryan Bloomstrom plated Caron and Cole Fray, running for Cannon Johnson, with a single.

Kenney Tripp led the Dirtbags with three hits, two runs and a run batted in from the leadoff spot. Tanner Jackson added two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Johnson plated two runs with two hits and Caron drove in a run, scored a run and notched two hits.

Hunter Gutenberger pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Dirtbags after Stout hit his pitch limit on a strikeout to end the sixth.

Peyton Bunn had the only hit and RBI for Lower Columbia Baseball Club.

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to play Nelson Baseball Club on Saturday night for a chance to advance in the State tournament. Win or lose the Dirtbags have punched their ticket to play in the Regional tournament.

Nelson bounces back in blowout win

Nelson Baseball Club also had a chance to make a run at the Regional Tournament on Friday, needing a win over the Clark County Cubs to get the job done before ultimately falling 3-2 in a seventh-inning heartbreaker.

Nelson was held off the scoreboard for most of the game, but they held strong with Tate Gilberts holding the Cubs to just one run to keep the game within striking distance.

After struggling to get anything going at the plate, Nelson finally broke through to score a pair of runs in the home half of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

With runs at a premium, that lead felt like it would hold, but once the seventh inning reared its head, Clark bounced back and took two runs back to retake the lead. Seemingly stunned by the turn of events, Nelson couldn’t muster any magic in the bottom of the seventh and were sent back down to the dropdown bracket.

“The first thing is making sure the kids are going to be ready tomorrow after giving it everything you’ve got,” Nelson coach Conner Vermilyea said after Friday’s loss. “After giving it everything you’ve got and then falling short, it’s tough to rebound.

With their season in the balance on Saturday against Vancouver Baseball Club, Nelson answered its coach’s call and was at the top of its game en route to a 17-0 thumping of the Bulldogs.

After three scoreless frames, the floodgates burst open for Nelson in the fourth inning to the tune of seven runs as they hit around their lineup.

That was just the beginning as Nelson tacked on another seven runs in the seventh to erase what little doubt might have remained and secured the final spot at the Regional Tournament.

Toledo’s Caiden Schultz shined on the mound for Nelson, holding the Bulldogs scoreless and allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Nelson squared off with RBI in Saturday’s nightcap for a chance to move on in the tournament.