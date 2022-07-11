Senior Babe Ruth State: Kelso Premier defends turf, wins title

KELSO — The Kelso Premier baseball team is getting used to being the last team standing. Time and time again they’ve found themselves hoisting hardware at the end of tournaments. Over the weekend, on their home turf at Rister Stadium, they managed to do it again, beating the Clark County Cubs 5-2 to win the 16-18 year old Southern Washington Senior Babe Ruth State Championship while rectifying a loss in the title game last summer.

“It feels great,” Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “It feels like how we’ve been playing. (I was) a little worried coming into this one, it had a little bit of a different feel but I thought we did pretty well. Stayed within ourselves, stayed within our game plan and came out and played baseball.”

Just as they’ve made winning a trend, Premier also has been prone to breaking free from opponents with a big inning to create separation. In Sunday’s title game it was just more of the same. After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, Premier stormed back with four runs in the third to take control. Zach Ruwaldt started the run with a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to put Premier on the board, then Geoffrey Glass cleared the bases with a line drive to the outfield to put Premier ahead 5-2.

“They were pretty selective at the plate,” Foden said of the driving force in the big inning. “I thought early we popped a lot of balls up and we’ve got somebody that’s not really throwing the most firm. You can’t allow yourself to get underneath those balls. You’ve got to try to get on top.”

Premier tacked on an insurance run in the fourth on a single from Landon Patterson to score a run to make it 5-2.

Patterson didn’t just get it done at the dish on his way to being named tournament MVP, he also started on the mound in the title game and shut down the Cubs with a dominant performance. All told, Patterson tossed six full frames, yielding two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks before turning it over to closer, and Kelso High School teammate, Isaac Lemmons who tossed a hitless seventh to seal the win.

“Landon brings energy and he brings good energy in every situation,” Foden said. “He’s always a competitor. He wants to win in all situations. When he fails, he never gets down on himself…he’s one of the better players in this area.”

Glass had a 1-for-3 day at the dish and knocked home three on his bases-clearing knock in the third to lead the way at the dish in the win. Foden also mentioned Matthew Kinswa and Patrick Bartroff as two key players in the tournament as a whole.

“Offensively, I think the strongest part of our team is that (it's a) one through nine lineup,” Foden said. “Everybody in that lineup can be a spark at any given moment. There’s no real weak spots.”

While Premier had already locked up a spot in the Regional Tournament in Klamath Falls on Friday, they added the cherry on top with the win, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to try and keep their streak of tournament wins going. Premier hosts En Fuego on Thursday to get a look at some quality arms before they take a few days off to rest before heading to Regionals and looking to keep their momentum they built at Rister.

“This one just felt a lot more smooth…and that just comes from the experience we’ve had over the last month and a half,” Foden said.

Nelson Baseball battles back to drop Dirtbags

With their tickets already in hand for the Regional round of the Senior Babe Ruth playoffs Rural Baseball Inc and Nelson Baseball Club locked horns Saturday night for an offensive affair under the lights of Rister Stadium.

Nelson took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Rural Baseball Inc. starter Jacob Rogers tried to settle into the saddle. From there, Rogers put together an impressive outing that saw him go six innings while allowing four earned runs with five strikeouts and just one walk.

Rogers allowed four runs in the fifth inning but settled back down to spin a scoreless frame in the sixth.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning the Dirtbags put up two runs in back-to-back innings before adding another in the fourth, three more in the fifth and another run in the sixth to take a 9-5 lead.

Cannon Johnson led Rural Baseball at the plate with two hits and three runs scored. Kenney Tripp added a hit, a run and three runs batted in. Boston Caron drove in two runs and scored another with one hit to his name and Colby Biddix drove in a run during a pinch hit at bat before coming around to score himself.

With Rogers having run into trouble in the fifth and narrowly avoiding another mess in the sixth the Dirtbags went to the bullpen to preserve a four run lead in the top of the seventh inning. And that’s when trouble struck like lightning from clear blue skies. Nelson Baseball took three walks and leveraged them with three base hits to plate six runs off of two aspiring closers.

Ayden Ramsey smacked the go-ahead triple with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh for NBC. Lethon Fitch picked up the win for the Peacocks in relief.

The loss ended the Dirtbags’ run in the state tournament. Nelson Baseball lost to the Vancouver Cubs on Sunday morning but both teams will head to Klamath Falls for the Regional tournament from July 19-24.