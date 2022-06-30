Senior Babe Ruth Roundup: Summer Jacks slap Dirtbags silly

CASTLE ROCK — The Summer Jacks took Rural Baseball Inc. to the woodshed Wednesday in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game, carving out an 11-2 win in a good old fashioned nine inning affair.

The teams wound up tied 1-1 after the first frame of play but a four spot from the Jacks in the third inning gave them all the cushion they would need. That didn’t stop the R.A. Long boys of summer from adding on every time the Dirtbags left the door open.

Mitchell Lindsey led the Summer Jacks at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Matthew Verdoorn laced a pair of hits for the Jacks, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.

R.A. Long pounded out 11 hits as a team in the win. Lonnie Brown Jr. and Reece Grothoff each added two hits and drove in a run in the win.

Brown Jr. started the game on the mound for the Jacks and struck out four batters over four innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run. Logan Doorland pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three batters along the way.

The Dirtbags managed eight hits in the contest but couldn’t break through for any runs after the fifth inning. Kenney Tripp and Josh Ellis led the Rural Baseball boys with two hits and a run batted in. Kaemon Sawa and Cannon Johnson each added a hit and scored a run in the loss.

R.A. Long was scheduled to host Kelso Prep on Thursday.

Rural Baseball Inc. will play in the Longview Firecracker Classic at The Lumberyard over the weekend. Their tournament slate will begin Friday against Kelso Premier at 3 p.m.

Kelso Premier gets hot in win over Enfuego

YELM — Kelso Premier took a break from gatekeeping Rister Stadium this week when they went to East Thurston County and dispatched Enfuego 10-4 on Wednesday in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth game.

In order to hammer out the win the Premier boys had to overcome a first rate pitcher from the Enfuego side, with Texas Tech commit Taber Fast unleashing his 92 mile per hour fastball from the bump. In the spring Fast led Olympia High School to a 4A State championship.

Premier jumped on Fast from the get-go, scoring one run in the first and adding three more in the third before piling on a half dozen runs in the seventh. Kyler Shellenbarger went 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Landen Patterson added a base knock, scored two runs, swiped a base and drove in a run.

JC Francis took the rawhide to start the game for Premier and struck out for batters over three shutout innings. Isaac Lemmons closed the game out, striking out two batters and allowing one earned run over two innings.

Kelso Premier picked up a win on Sunday by downing NW Star Academy 8-4 at Union High School. Matthew Kinswa pitched a complete game with six strikeouts over seven innings while allowing one earned run.

Shellenbarber belted two hits, including a double, with two stolen bases, two runs and a run batted in. Owen Combs added two hits, with a double and two runs scored.

Premier will play in the Longview Firecracker Classic over the weekend at The Lumberyard, starting with a date against Rural Baseball Inc. at 3 p.m. on Friday.

