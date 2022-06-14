Senior Babe Ruth roundup: RBI waits until late, walks off against Competitive Athletics

CASTLE ROCK — Rural Baseball Inc. did its best impression of dirt in a lifeless start, but roared back to tie things up and beat LCBC AA Competitive Athletics 7-6 with the ground attack Monday.

The Athletics led 4-0 midway through the sixth, and 6-3 when they went back into the field for the bottom of the seventh. But Toledo alum Ryan Bloomstrom started the frame off with a walk, and from there things went more and more in RBI’s direction.

Castle Rock’s Owen Erickson drove a pair of runs home with a single to right field to narrow the gap to one run, at which point RBI turned to the short game. Bayron Rodriguez put down a bunt single that brought home the tying run, and Rainier’s own Hunter Gutenberger followed suit with a walk-off safety squeeze.

Erickson earned the win on the hill after five innings of long relief, entering in a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, escaping it, and taking it all the way home with four strikeouts.

Jackson Rohl was even better for LCBC. The Mark Morris hurler went six innings and struck out nine with no earned runs to his name, but five errors in the field behind him helped RBI get on the board and ultimately take the game.

Toutle Lake’s Payton Feigenbaum left the yard at Castle Rock for a homer and added a double for the Athletics, going 2-for-3 on the day.

RBI was set to go up a rung on LCBC’s ladder Tuesday, facing off against AAA Hilander Dental. This coming weekend, it’ll host the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament at Castle Rock, with Competitive Athletics in attendance. Before that, the Dirtbags will host their informal alumni game at Castle Rock, with “anyone who played with, for, or against Dave Orzel, or anyone with an Orzy story that sounds like a fib but is in fact the truth” invited. Pay-in is $20 to play and includes a t-shirt.

Cubs crack Loggers late

VANCOUVER — A county to the south, LCBC AA Sunrise Logging suffered a very similar fate as its brethren, shutting out the Clark County Cubs before allowing three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to fall 7-3.

Toutle Lake’s Camden Wheatley went five strong frames, striking out seven Cubs while allowing a hit, a walk, and nothing in the run column. Clark County came back when he left the game, though, notching eight hits in the final two innings and scoring seven times off of them.

Fellow Ducks Jacob Nicholson and Eddie Gould had a pair of hits for the Loggers, as did Naselle freshman Jacob Lindstrom.

Sunrise Logging will also be at Castle Rock for the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament, opening its weekend against Kelso Premier on Friday.

