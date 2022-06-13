Senior Babe Ruth Roundup: Competitive Athletics sweeps Sunrise Logging

On a field with no name a gang of ballplayers set out to make a name for themselves Sunday during an inter-program kerfuffle between Competitive Athletics and Sunrise Logging. The Lower Columbia Baseball Club affiliates engaged in a twin-headed affair with the Athletics coming out on top both times, defeating the Loggers 11-4 and 8-3 in Senior Babe Ruth baseball play.

It was all Competitive Athletics for the first three innings of the opener as they put up five unanswered runs. Peyton Setzer handled the pitching duties during that time, maintaining the shutout before handing the rawhide over to Peyton Bunn for the fourth and fifth innings.

Sunrise Logging took advantage of the changeup and posted three runs in the fourth, but only managed one run the rest of the way. Kaeden Lyster drove in a run with a double for Sunrise Logging.

Kaison Smith and Caleb Bostic combined to finish the game on the hill for the Athletics with Bostic tossing a scoreless seventh frame. Between Setzer, Bunn, Smith and Bostic the Competitive Athletics held Sunrise to just five hits while striking out 10 Loggers.

Setzer helped out his own cause with three hits on the day. Bunn and Evan Peters added two base knocks and Peyton Feigenbaum plated two runs with a single.

The second game looked like it might see the tides change for Sunrise as it took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and then added two more in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. But the Athletics were simply biding their time and waiting for the perfect time to go full supernova on the Loggers.

Drew Wallace pitched the first four innings for Sunrise Logging and exited the game in line for a victory with a shutout still intact.

The bottom of the fifth inning turned out to be the big bang for Competitive Athletics as it plated seven runs and then used the residual energy in the air to add an insurance run in the sixth.

Bunn turned in a 2-for-3 effort with an RBi double for the Athletics. Calvin Edwards and Setzer both added 2-RBI singles in the win.

Talon McGorty took a break from working behind the dish for the Athletics in order to pitch the first three innings. Evan Peters handled the fourth and fifth innings and Edwards finished the game out. Combined, the Athletics’ pitchers allowed just three hits while striking out eight Loggers.

Lyster, Wallace and Eddie Gould each tallied a hit for Sunrise.

Competitive Athletics was slated for a dustup with Rural Baseball Inc. on Monday at Castle Rock, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sunrise Logging was set to host the Clark County Cubs at Mark Morris on Monday. First pitch was set for 6 p.m.

Rural Baseball splits with Longshore

TOLEDO — Hits were hard to come by for the Dirtbags on Sunday but the Rural Baseball Inc squad managed just enough to salvage a split on the day against Grays Harbor Longshore. After losing 7-2 and managing just one hit in the opener the hosts hung on for a 2-1 win over the Longshoremen in the rematch.

Longshore’s Eli Brown was more than the Dirtbags could handle in the opener, striking out 12 batters over five innings and allowing just one infield hit. Brown employed a four seam fastball at the letters to maximum effect and broke off a slider often enough to make the home team hitters look silly.

After a pitching change in the sixth inning Rural Baseball took advantage of three free passes to plate a pair of runs but it was far from enough to overcome its earlier offensive woes. Boston Caron came away with the only hit in the game for the Dirtbags.

Jacob Rogers absorbed the loss after allowing three hits and two earned runs over six innings. Cannon Johnson continued to turn in sterling glove work at third base for Rural Baseball, but it was not enough to keep Longshore from running away with the win.

It turned out that the tonic the Dirtbags needed came in the form of Josh Ellis. After pitching the seventh inning in the opener the southpaw pitched a complete game 2-hitter in the nightcap to earn the win. Ellis struck out 11 Longshoremen, including all three he faced in the third inning.

Hunter Gutenberger helped to eliminate traffic from the base paths by throwing out four would-be base stealers.

The Dirtbags took the lead in the second inning after Johnson walked and came around to score on a fake bunt attempt that coaxed Longshore into throwing the ball around a bit. Johnson scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning after surviving a bean ball. Owen Erickson added a hit for Rural Baseball to put Johnson in scoring position.

Rural Baseball Inc. was set to host Competitive Athletics at Castle Rock on Monday.

