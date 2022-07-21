Senior Babe Ruth: Premier, Nelson off to hot starts at Regionals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — After taking home the Senior Babe Ruth 18U State crown, Kelso Premier just keeps making a name for themselves at Regionals after picking up back-to-back run-rule wins to kick off the tournament.

Premier needed just five innings to drop the Calgary Blues in Wednesday’s opener with a 14-3 blowout to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

After just a 2-0 lead after two innings, premier exploded at the plate and got better as they went, knocking in three runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth to close out Calgary early.

Kelso dominated all aspects of the game, outhitting the Canadian club 14-2 in the process. Owen Combs had the hot bat finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored with a double. Kyler Shellenbarger also pieced together a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and four runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Patrick Bartroff, who was forced to miss the final day of State, made sure to make an impact early on the mound, allowing just one earned run without surrendering a hit in three innings of work while striking out four. Isaac Lemmons, Peyton Townsend and Laken Cochran all combined to hold off Calgary in relief.

Premier backed that up with a 12-2 win over the Lander (Wyo.) Lobos on Thursday, starting quickly and finishing strong in a 12-2 win in six innings.

Kelso’s momentum from Wednesday carried over as Premier plated five runs in the first inning to take control. Things did eventually slow down with only a run over the next four frames, but Premier capped the win with six runs in the sixth to enact the run-rule walk off.

Combs knocked in the most runs for Premier once again, finishing 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Geoffrey Glass went 2-for-4 with two RBIs of his own thanks to a double and Shellenbarger and Landon Patterson each tallied two hits for Kelso.

Premier’s go-to starter on the hill, Matthew Kinswa, showed why he’s Kelso’s ace after tossing 5 1/3 innings with just two runs allowed on six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Combs recorded the final two outs in the sixth without surrendering a hit.

Premier takes on the hosts, Klamath Falls, at 7 p.m. Friday in their final pool play game.

Whereas Premier’s offense shined brightest, Nelson Baseball Club used dominant pitching to also start the tournament 2-0.

Nelson got started on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Calgary Premier and backed that up with a 1-0 win over the Rock Springs Spartans on Thursday.

Liam Karlson shined on the bump against Rock Springs, tossing six full innings with 12 strikeouts. Ayden Ramsey closed the shutout in the seventh, notching two strikeouts of his own.

Nelson took advantage of a free 90 and played a little small ball to manufacture its lone run. Mason Miller was hit by a pitch and stood on second after a sacrifice bunt from Rogan Stanley. Carson Gould moved Miller to third where Caiden Schultz launched an RBI double that proved to be the difference.

Nelson closes out pool play against a more familiar opponent, the Clark County Cubs, at 10 a.m. Friday.