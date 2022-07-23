Senior Babe Ruth: LCBC Double A’s take two at Nicky Bobby Classic

RIDGEFIELD — Playing on the synthetically manicured grounds of The RORC on Friday the bounces all broke favorably for Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Senior Babe Ruth contingent as the AA’s defeated the Summer Jacks 6-4 and got past the KWRL Lookouts 8-6 at the Nicky Bobby Classic.

Brynden Swearingen tossed a complete game for the Double A’s against R.A. Long’s summer gang, striking out nine Jacks while allowing four hits and three earned runs along the way.

The Summer Jacks held a 3-0 lead after three innings but Swearingen tossed goose eggs on the scoreboard over the next three innings as the LCBC boys mounted their comeback.

Twin three spots in the fourth and fifth frames were enough to get the Double A’s over the hump. Zachary Dohery led the LCBC offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Talon McGrorty, Peyton Bunn and Jacob Lindstrom each added a hit and a run to the winning tally.

The Double A’s didn’t take the same approach to winning against the Lookouts, instead jumping out to a 6-0 lead before letting the KWRL contingent on the board.

Doherty blanked the Lookouts over the first two innings before giving up a three spot in the third. Doing their best dynamic duo impression, Tyson and Talon McGrorty split the next four innings of work on the mound, combining to strike out seven batters while allowing just two earned runs.

Tyson McGrorty helped out at the plate, too, with two hits and one run to his name, while Hayden Rich clubbed a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Kaeden Lyster added a hit with an RBI and a run scored, with Lindstrom and Payton Feigenbaum each notching a hit in the win.

The LCBC Double A’s were scheduled to play again at the Nicky Bobby Classic.