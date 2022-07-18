Senior Babe Ruth: LCBC AA’s win Brian Cox championship

CHEHALIS — The Mint City churned out a new champion Sunday when the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team took first place at the Brian Cox Memorial Tournament at W.F. West High School. After dropping a game in pool play the LCBC postseason squad took care of business on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Centralia to take the title away from the Twin Cities.

Facing the Centralia AA American Legion team, the LCBC boys put up three runs in the top of the first, staking out an advantage that they’d never give away. Talon McGorty made sure that the lead would last, allowing just one earned run while striking out three Hub City batters over five innings.

Talon McGorty helped out his own cause in the Brian Cox championship with two hits and two RBIs when he wasn’t slinging the rawhide. Twin brother Tyson McGorty added a hit and a run while Payton Feigenbaum tallied a hit, a run and a RBI. Cooper Cromwell and Zach Doherty each turned in a hit and a RBI, while Peyton Bunn added a base knock and a run scored in the win.

In semifinal action on Sunday the LCBC squad got their bats hot by pounding out ten hits on the way to a 9-3 win over Wollochet. LCBC scored one in the first and three in the second to take a 4-0 lead. After Wollochet put up a three spot in the top of the fourth LCBC responded with four runs in the fifth and an insurance score in the fifth.

Feigenbaum paced LCBC with two hits and a RBI. Tyson McGorty added a hit, a run and a RBI in the win. Kaison Smith scored two runs and drove in another with one hit and Bunn added a hit, a run and a RBI, Jacob Lindstrom took three walks while driving in a run with one hit, while Dash Lemiere and Doherty each turned in a hit and a run.

Tyson McGorty got the start on the mound against Wollochet and allowed two earned runs over three innings of work while surrendering just one hit. Drew Wallace finished up the game on the hill, allowing one unearned run on three hits.

On Saturday at the park the LCBC nine went 1-1, but still managed to secure the number one seed out of their pool. The win came against Chehalis in a 2-1 affair while the loss came against Tenino with the same score landing in the Trappers’ favor.

Brynden Swearingen picked up the win against the hosts by spinning a complete game with one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven Chehalis batters.

After falling behind 1-0 in the third inning LCBC answered back with both of their runs in the top of the fifth. Smith drove in both runs with one hit. Wallace added a hit and scored a run while Evan Peters drew a walk before coming around to score. Talon McGorty, Jacob Lindstrom and Feigenbaum all added hits to the happy totals.

Against Tenino in pool play LCBC took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but wound up shutout over the next six innings on its way to a 2-1 loss. Connelly Fromwiller and Peters each allowed a run while toeing the rubber, with Fromwiller taking care of the first five innings of work.

Tyson McGorty drove in a run and milked three walks. Doherty notched a hit and scored LCBC’s lone run, and Bunn added a hit.

The LCBC AA team is scheduled to play Kelso Prep at Mark Morris on Tuesday at 5 p.m.