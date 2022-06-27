Senior Babe Ruth: Competitive Athletics takes the cake at LCBC Invite

The inaugural Lower Columbia Baseball Club Invitational ended up just how its founders probably planned all along — with the trophy staying home.

That outcome was assured with early wins from LCBC’s twin Senior Babe Ruth teams, Competitive Athletics and Sunrise Logging, as they earned the right to faceoff in the championship game on the anonymous diamond at Mark Morris High School in the round-robin style tournament.

In the all-LCBC title tilt it was the Competitive Athletics who wound up with the biggest smiles after taking out the Sunrise Loggers 8-3.

The A’s used a combined effort on the hill to lock down the trophy with Peyton Bunn, Evan Peters and Dash Lemiere rationing four hits to the Loggers’ batters. Sunrise scored one run in the first inning and another in the third, both on Bunn’s watch, before adding another in the fourth after Peters had taken over. Lemiere turned in a scoreless card in the sixth and seventh to preserve the win.

Ryder Harris drove in a run with a single to lead the Sunrise Logging attack. Harris also pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh inning stretch with Eddie Gould handling the catching responsibilities as per usual.

Competitive Athletics took a 1-0 lead in the first and then piled on five more in the top of the second to take a lead they’d never relinquish. Calvin Edwards powered the A’s at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Kaison Smith added an RBI double in the win while Caleb Bostic and Cameron Bert each drove home a run with a hit.

The A’s defeated Nelson Baseball Club 5-3 in Sunday’s early action in order to clinch their spot in the championship contest. Kaison Smith led Competitive Athletics in the chalked box by going 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Payton Feigenbaum and Kjell Guttormsen each drove in a run with a hit.

Saturday’s action was more of the same for Competitive Athletics as they dispatched the R.A. Long Summer Jacks 7-4 to stay on the right side of the championship formula. Peyton Setzer spun his third complete game of the month for the LCBC side, striking out 10 batters and scattering three hits without surrendering an earned run.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the second and added four runs in the fourth to go up 5-2. A pair of insurance runs in the sixth helped to keep their lead in comfortable territory. Talon McGrorty and Calvin Edwards each stroked two-RBI singles in the win.

Although the Sunrise Loggers wound up as runners-up while co-hosting the tournament, they spent Friday afternoon and evening enjoying the comforts of home.

Sunrise rolled the Summer Jacks 8-1 to open the tournament, putting up four runs in the first inning and adding two more in the fifth to take their final lead. Jacob Nicholson led the Loggers at the dish by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Zach Doherty turned in a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Connelly Fromwhiller went 2-for-4 and Jacob Lindstrom stroked a double.

And while the Loggers are notorious for the early rising habits, they quite enjoyed their nightcap against Nelson Baseball Club, taking an 8-5 victory with them as they rode into the teeth of the weekend.

Doherty and Brynden Swearingen combined to earn the win on the hill for the Loggers with Swearingin taking over pitching duties in the fifth inning. Jacob Lindstrom caught the whole game for Sunrise and kept the pitching staff in line.

At the plate it was Doherty helping his own cause with a 2-for-3 game that included two RBIs. Lindstrom added a pair of hits to the winning tally while Nicholson added a base knock and drove in three runs.

