Senior Babe Ruth Baseball: Nelson takes second at Regionals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Nelson Baseball Club made a run all the way to the Senior Babe Ruth 18U Regional championship game after ousting Kelso Premier in the semifinals, but NBC fell just shy of a title and the World Series berth that came with it, losing to the hosts from Klamath Falls to place second in the tournament.

Nelson was in a tight battle with Premier in the semifinals, tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but NBC broke free in the final frames to drop Kelso 6-1 to move ahead to the title.

Rayder Stemkoski and Trystin Marin singled to start the late run, with Stemkoski stealing home to put Nelson up 2-1 and a throwing error allowed Marin to come home to score to make it 3-1. Caiden Schultz erased any doubt as he capped the big sixth inning with a three-run homer to put Nelson up 6-1.

Ayden Ramsey tossed six innings in the win and Caiden Schultz closed out the game in the seventh after his momentum-shifting bomb.

Nelson Baseball Club couldn’t keep the momentum rolling into the title game, ultimately falling 8-4 to Klamath Falls.

"That Klamath Falls team was good," NBC coach Connor Vermilyea said. "Their defense was good enough but their hitting was great."

After Klamath Falls took a 1-0 lead in the first, NBC answered back with two runs thanks to RBI hits from Ramsey and Kyler Collier.

After Klamath came back to tie it, NBC worked three walked and got clutch hits from Stemkoski and Mason Miller to go back up 4-2 before a pair of triples mixed with some NBC errors allowed Klamath falls to take a 6-4 lead.

Down to their last chance in the seventh trailing 8-4, NBC loaded the bases to threaten Klamath Falls’ lead, but left them on base as Klamath Falls got out of the jam.

Caiden Schultz tossed five innings and struck out six batters. Lethon Fitch and Liam Karlso both tossed an inning of relief in the loss.

Ramsey led NBC’s offense going 3-for-3 with two doubles, Kyler Collier and Mason Miller both finished 2-for-3 as well.

In their first year of existence NBC may have wound up one game shy of the World Series, but they made quite an impression along the way.

"It was awesome," Vermilyea added. "The kids, coaches, parents all had a blast!"