Senior Babe Ruth: Area squads set to square off after NBC win, Premier loss at Regionals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Two teams from the confines of the Lower Columbia River drainage found themselves in a showdown at the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament after divergent outcomes on Friday brought Kelso Premier and Nelson Baseball Club together like a braided stream.

Kelso Premier took its first lumps of the tournament against the host team. After posting seven unanswered runs in the top of the first frame the Klamath Falls squad finished the job in five innings, dropping the Premier boys 13-0.

Owen Combs and Landon Patterson had the only two hits of the game for Premier.

Combs took the hill in emergency relief in the first inning and eventually put out the fire. He wound up pitching three innings without allowing an earned run while striking out four batters.

On the other side of the coin was Nelson Baseball Club from the historic steamboat reaches of the Cowlitz River. NBC faced off with a familiar foe, taking down the Vancouver Clubs 6-4 and avenging a loss at State two weeks ago at Rister Stadium.

Kyler Collier turned in a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a stand up triple and two RBIs in the win.

NBC went with an all-hands-on-deck approach on the hill by throwing Mason Miller, Lethon Fitch, Ayden Ramsey, Rogan Stanley and Kaven Winters in order to lock down the win.

Kelso Premier and Nelson Baseball Club were set to face off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in a loser-out-contest with a shot to play for a spot in the World Series hanging in the balance.

