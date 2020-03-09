Senior All-Stars will hoop one more time at LCC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Still, this won’t be her first time at the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star game.

“I played in it in high school but I have not coached in any All-Star games yet,” Moorcroft noted. “What I recall is the ability to play with girls that you’ve competed against in your entire career, which is fun. When you’re competing you’re just always trying to win and beat them but it’s a different experience when they are actually on your team.”

The boys’ rosters include plenty of familiar talent as well, starting with a pair of former Red Devils taking care of the coaching duties. Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum will lead the White team while R.A. Long coach Jeray Key will organize the Red squad.

The White team will include Drew Tack and Dillon Davis of Kelso, as well as Ryan Pamplin of R.A. Long. Buffum’s fellow Spudder, Stefan Vosenkuhl was also tabbed for the team along with Dylan Valdez of Columbia River, Hunter Ecklund of La Center and Isaiah Flanagan of Woodland. The rest of the roster includes Bryce Cline of Winlock, Hayden Young of Morton-White Pass, and Corey Gregory of Naselle.