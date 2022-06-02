Senior All-Star Game: Kelso's Gaston defensive MVP as high school hardballers get one last run

The diamond at David Story Field was packed with a wide variety of uniforms on Wednesday night as area high schoolers teamed up and squared off in the 44th Annual Southwest Washington Senior All-Star Game.

Two teams of some of the best players from the greater Lower Columbia area were assembled for one last showdown with a chance to play in the All-State game on the line. The score was mostly an afterthought to the action and celebration of the area’s best, but at the end of eight innings the Nationals beat the Americans 8-3.

The game put some teammates together for one final run, but it also put them against each other, some for the first time.

Kelso ace Carter Gaston was one of the lucky players with the opportunity to deal against the guys he’s relied on to score for him all year, facing fellow Hilander Jackson Toms in one of his two hitless innings.

“Facing Jackson, never been able to do that and he was a great hitter,” Gaston said. “It was really fun to face him and come out on top.”

Gaston balanced his usual game day fire with a more laid back approach in the exhibition contest.

“I’m obviously competing and having my usual competitor mindset, but I’m also just having a lot of fun,” he said.

Gaston was named the game’s defensive MVP after tossing two hitless innings with four strikeouts and was one of the 10 players nominated for selection to the All-State game that will be played in July.

Gaston and Mark Morris hurler Jaden Anderson were two big reasons the National team was able to hold the Americans scoreless and hitless for more than six frames. Anderson also tossed two frames without a hit, making his former coach Brock Myklebust add a few extra steps to his normal paces in the opposing dugout.

But Anderson admitted that the All-Star atmosphere took some adjusting to.

“It’s kind of awkward at the start,” he said. “Especially at-bats, they’re really quiet because nobody knows anybody’s names so it’s kind of quiet. Not as much yelling going on as you’d usually get at a Mark Morris game.”

The dugouts eventually loosened up and there was more of that friendly competition against teammates. Kalama put four players on the field, two on each team and coach Brandon Walker helped coordinated what he called “illegal substitutions all day.”

“It’s all smiles, but it’s competition at the end of the day,” Chinook ace Noah Imboden said. “I got to throw against Keaton (Fisher), that’s one of my best friends since he moved down here, so that’s cool. Smiling at each other while I’m throwing pitches, kind of trying to throw him off because I know he’s guessing what I’m going to throw.”

Imboden will be calling Story Field home next season as a member of LCC's Red Devils, so he appreciated the head start on his new turf.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s cool to get on here before I really get to come out here as a team with LCC.”

As for Fisher, he agreed it was nice getting to go toe-to-toe with Imboden outside of practice, but he was more on the side of soaking in the atmosphere.

“I’m just out here having a good time,” Fisher said. “I left most of my competitiveness out on the field already, but I’m just having fun seeing some good pitchers, playing against my friends and having a good time out here.”

There were a couple Lumberjacks playing together under skipper Ryan Littlefield one more time as Stephen Rooklidge and Israel Rutherford both laced up the spikes Wednesday. Without plans to continue their baseball careers, the pair were enjoying the opportunity to compete together again. But the Jacks also got to put their rivalry aside to team up with a handful of Monarchs as well, and it proved to be an amicable pairing for all involved.

“We have a rivalry of course but we all like each other,” Rooklidge, a former Monarach himself, said. “I’m friends with a lot of them. We like to compete though, but we like to have a lot of fun as well.”

As for the product on the field, it was awfully one-sided for six of the eight innings. The Nationals took over in the fifth with a five-run inning. Napavine’s Scott Burdick doubled to give the Nats runners on second and third, before W.F. West’s Brock Bunker singled to score both and double their lead to 4-0. Kelso’s Ben Muraski then singled home Bunker before Kalama’s Dylan Mills doubled down the left field line to score another pair and make it 7-0.

Adna’s Chance Muller doubled on a rocket over the right fielder’s head in the bottom of the seventh for the Americans’ first hit of the ballgame, garnering a sizeable celebration from a dugout that had been skunked up to that point. But Toms had the answer to the Americans’ scoring woes with a line shot up the middle to score Muller and break the goose egg.

Naselle’s Joe Strange might’ve been on the wrong side of the Nationals big inning as he took the mound for the Americans, but after lifting a State title trophy on Saturday, Strange wasn’t too upset.

“After the State championship game I was like ‘Dang, that’s our last game?’” he said. “But then I heard about this and I was like ‘Let’s go.’”

After the ballgame game was wrapped up, ending on a hit from W.F. West’s Logan Moore that saw his bat burst into metallic shards, sending the American into another celebration, 10 players were selected to be put into a pool for selection in the All-State game. The players were chosen based on their performance on Wednesday as well as their numbers across the season as a whole.

Area players selected for consideration to the All-State team include Gaston, Imboden, Fisher, Anderson and Toms.

The rest of the top 10 include Moore, Ryan Orr and Jordan Hanson of Tumwater and Gavin Parker of Napavine. Rochester’s Tony Groninger was named offensive MVP with a pair of hits and runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base and was also selected for All-State consideration.

The final selections for the All-State game will be announced next week.

