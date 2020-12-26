Seeds planted: How UW's trending after 2020

That’s the way it went for the receivers as a whole: there were flashes of good, but not enough games to solidly constitute improvement over last year. Nacua led the room with nine catches and made some very nice plays against Arizona and Utah, but has still only played in six games two years into his career. Bynum added eight catches in a solid possession role but missed the final game. Ty Jones bounced back from a bout of drops against Oregon State with a big game against Stanford, but then the season ended before he could take that momentum anywhere.

Still in the air: The tight end situation

UW’s tight ends had a very good 2020 season, and by that I mean Cade Otton had a very good 2020 season. The junior was third among Pac-12 tight ends with 18 catches — again, playing fewer games than the players ahead of him — and led the Huskies with three touchdowns.

Simply put, when Morris found Otton, good things happened for Washington. Of the 13 drives this season that included an Otton catch, 10 ended in points.

The only worry for the Huskies is that Otton, whom Jimmy Lake called “the best tight end in the country,” could decide to forego his senior season.