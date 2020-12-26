Seeds planted: How UW's trending after 2020

Look, this season was always going to be weird.
UW didn’t play its first game until Nov. 14, the latest beginning to a season since 1918. The Huskies were scheduled to play six games and a bowl, but due to COVID cases at other schools in the beginning of the season and within their own locker room at the end, they ended up with just four results.
Ten months ago, Washington was aiming to bounce back from an underwhelming 8-5 2019 with a new coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a new quarterback. The Huskies finished 2020 at 3-1. That’s… improvement? Worrying? Generally speaking, good seasons are labelled as such for double-digit wins, Pac-12 Championships, and New Year’s Six bowls. How do you judge a season that’s only four games long and ended with a recusal from the postseason?
Right now, the answer is that we can’t — yet. But the Huskies went into 2020 with plenty of question marks, and were in the process of answering quite a few of them before having to miss their final three games. We won’t know until next season whether they were aberrations or trends, but there are a few things that went well for the Huskies, and a couple that will remain question marks for another offseason.
Trending up: Dylan Morris
Coming into the calendar year, there was a distinct (if not decent) possibility that the 2020 season was a bridge to Sam Huard, and that the highest-rated pro-style quarterback in the country would take over the Washington offense as soon as he stepped on campus in 2021.
Now, that’s a much more complicated question, due in large part to the fact that Dylan Morris didn’t play anything like a placeholder.
The redshirt freshman was thrown straight into the fire of conference play without the benefit of any nonconference games, and finished fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game and third in yards per attempt. He had one rough half in four games — the first against Utah, when he threw two of his three interceptions — but followed that by leading the largest comeback for UW in over three decades.
It’s difficult to say just what Morris could have done with a full 12-game season. But his first four games compare similarly to Jake Browning’s first four as a freshman in 2015 (60.9% completion percentage vs. 63.1%, 224.3 yards per game vs. 246) and favorably to Browning’s first four Pac-12 games (59.6%, 187.8 ypg).
Trending up: The wide receiver room
Is there any group more emblematic of UW’s 2020 season than Junior Adams’ wideouts? When John Donovan came in, the wish from many vocal fans was for him to utilize young athleticism more than Bush Hamdan had. Going into this year, the Huskies had a pair of four-star recruits coming in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, and they both saw the field every game.
The two freshmen combined for seven catches and five rushes in four games. Five of those receptions were by Odunze against Stanford, when the Huskies were without Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum.
That’s the way it went for the receivers as a whole: there were flashes of good, but not enough games to solidly constitute improvement over last year. Nacua led the room with nine catches and made some very nice plays against Arizona and Utah, but has still only played in six games two years into his career. Bynum added eight catches in a solid possession role but missed the final game. Ty Jones bounced back from a bout of drops against Oregon State with a big game against Stanford, but then the season ended before he could take that momentum anywhere.
Still in the air: The tight end situation
UW’s tight ends had a very good 2020 season, and by that I mean Cade Otton had a very good 2020 season. The junior was third among Pac-12 tight ends with 18 catches — again, playing fewer games than the players ahead of him — and led the Huskies with three touchdowns.
Simply put, when Morris found Otton, good things happened for Washington. Of the 13 drives this season that included an Otton catch, 10 ended in points.
The only worry for the Huskies is that Otton, whom Jimmy Lake called “the best tight end in the country,” could decide to forego his senior season.
Behind Otton, Jack Westover and Devin Culp were the only tight ends to catch a pass in 2020 — both had one apiece. Westover spent the bulk of the season as the clear No. 2 with Culp missing the first two games, but continued his role mainly as an H-back in the backfield. Behind those two, Mark Redman played as a true freshman, but never saw the ball come his way. Jacob Kizer opted out of 2020 and could return, but has both a history of injuries and a degree, and could decide to retire.
Should Otton stay, he would remain a centerpiece of the UW offense. Should he leave, Washington will be left with as few as five career catches in its tight end room spread across three players with any experience.
Slightly worrying: The run defense
In 2019, UW allowed 21 points in four games, but that was in a 13-game season. In 2020, the Huskies allowed 21 points or more in all four games they played. That’s a little more worrying.
The main part of the issue was the run defense. Despite rendering the Arizona rushing attack a nonfactor in UW’s dominant 44-27 win, the Huskies still allowed their four opponents to average 4.5 yards per carry and 161.3 yards per game over the course of the season. Both of those numbers are middle-of-the-pack, but that’s not near the standard Jimmy Lake and Pete Kwiatkowski have set for themselves.
The 215 rushing yards Utah racked up were the most allowed by a UW defense in over two years, and while Stanford didn’t get quite as many the next week, the Cardinal were able to run the air out of the ball and keep the UW offense of the field.
Of course, with the added year of eligibility, everyone could come back on the defensive front — Josiah Bronson and Ryan Bowman, who came into 2020 already on extra years are the main ones who may decide to move on — but even if that’s the case, Washington will need better in 2021.