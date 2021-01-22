Second Apple Cup MBB game moved up

For the second time this season, an Apple Cup men’s basketball matchup is being moved. This time, it’s the Pullman edition of the rivalry matchup that has a new date, after getting shifted up earlier in the schedule to Feb. 15.

Previously, the game was supposed to end the regular season for both Washington and Washington State on March 6.

The change came not due to any COVID-19 issues at either school, but on orders from the Pac-12 offices. The conference’s hope is to free up the final week of the regular season to make up any previously postponed games, before the Pac-12 Tournament starts March 10.

So far this season, Washington has only had one conference game pushed back due to COVID-19 cases: its Jan. 2 home matchup against Arizona State. WSU also needs to make up its game against ASU from that week.

The Cougars also missed a game against Colorado all the way back on Dec. 5, 2020. That game has already been rescheduled to next Wednesday, stacking it on the end of the road trip to the mountain schools that UW and WSU will take this week.

That new game against the Buffaloes is on the day UW and WSU were originally set to play for the first time this season, in Seattle. Instead, that first Apple Cup game has been pushed back to Jan. 31.

Fresh off its first win of Pac-12 play, Washington is set to head to Salt Lake City for a Sunday matchup against Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will air on ESPNU.

