Seahawks encourage employees to work from home due to coronavirus as NFL prohibits all draft-related travel

But pro days are effectively shuttered now with Friday’s edict.

Teams are also typically allowed to bring in 30 players for visits before the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas (and for now, the league has not announced any changes to the draft).

And while most teams had appeared to be holding off on visits, the Miami Dolphins on Friday had Utah State quarterback Jordan Love to their facility. That might be the last for any NFL team this year.

Instead of visiting with draft prospects, teams will be allowed to have video conferences with players, though no more than three per player, each lasting no more than an hour.

The NFL’s memo also said any updated medical information on players — physicals are often a key part of player visits — will be shared.

The league said any violations of the memo will be subject to league discipline.

Teams already had opportunities to meet with many players at the scouting combine last month, the Senior Bowl and other bowl games, as well as any pro days that had already been held.

The Seahawks will have eight picks in the draft, including three in the top 64, led by the 27th selection in the first round.