School’s Out: COVID-19 has Washington prep sports on life support

For three weeks everyone had been holding out hope against an outcome that seemed all but inevitable.
On Monday a collective sigh of disappointment washed over the Washington world of prep sports as Governor Jay Inslee announced that students will not be returning to classrooms until next fall, at the earliest. While high school sports were not addressed specifically in the press release the update from the Governor was a silent bullet to the collective beating heart of spring prep athletes.
Previously the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association had set Apr. 24 as a deadline for determining whether there would be spring sports championships this year. Last week that deadline was extended to May 4 in order to follow more closely to stay-at-home orders. In both instances the WIAA had stated that if a return to school had not been established by those dates then spring championships would be canceled.
Monday’s news removed most, if not all, of the remaining doubt about what might be in store for spring athletes this year. With students now barred from returning to their schools entirely it seems improbable that student-athletes will be allowed to return to their respective fields of play this season under any circumstances.
“To families: I know that it’ll be difficult to find a new normal at home. But we must put the health and safety of our community first,” read a statement from Gov. Inslee’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon. “We must continue to be proactive in our response to COVID-19. Listening to, and acting on, the best available science will continue to save lives.”
Just before print deadline on Monday the WIAA issued a statement via social media that left the door open, ever so marginally, for some sort of return to action.
“Because education-based athletics and activities were not addressed in Monday’s announcement, the WIAA has reached out to the Office of the Governor and OSPI seeking clarification on how the order impacts regular-season competition and postseason events. It is understandable that the focus of this measure has been on classroom learning; however, the WIAA is awaiting more information on how events would be impacted if a stay-at-home order were lifted on May 4,” read the statement.
The WIAA statement added, “It is the goal of the WIAA to provide students every avenue to compete in a safe environment. Just as teachers and school administrators have been asked to be creative in finding ways to adapt to this challenge, the WIAA staff and Executive Board are working to exhaust every opportunity before making a final decision.”
That statement means that the proverbial fat lady has not yet sung for prep spring sports. However, that hasn’t stopped high school coaches in the area from mourning the impending loss of their seasons.
“I think everyone held onto hope that somehow we’d get some sort of an abbreviated season,” said Mark Morris baseball coach Greg Bussell in the immediate aftermath of Gov. Inslee’s announcement.
Bussell noted that some of his players had been working out on their own during the mandated break in the action and everyone was anxious to find out when, or if, they’d be allowed back on the field.
“As it progressed I just kept communicating and trying to stay progress because you have to stay ready just in case. So now the next communication will be, ‘We’re not going to get anything this year,’” Bussell noted.
With their seasons headed for the gallows the emotions for prep athletes and their families are sure to hit quick, and hard. There will be no losses this year but nobody will be a winner. There will be no senior games. There will be no rivalry games. There will be no games at all.
“The first thing you think of is the seniors. You think about what it was like when you were a senior in high school and how much time they’ve put into the program,” Bussell explained. “For ourselves at Mark Morris we were really excited about the season. We had some good senior leaders and we were really gelling into a cohesive unit. That’s disappointing. I think everybody felt like we had a lot of momentum.”
The loss of experience will be myriad for high school athletes as younger players lose out on opportunities to learn and grow while upperclassmen, particularly seniors, will watch the final grains of sand in their prep careers slip between their fingers.
“We were a week away from playing Kelso on the new turf underneath the lights. It just doesn’t get any better than that. And we were going to play one of our Civil War games over at LCC so Mark (Hulings, R.A. Long coach) and I were already jabbing each other,” Bussell said. “Those are moments in time that are lost and there’s no way to bring those back now.”
The Daily News will provide additional updates on COVID-19 and the associated impact on local, regional, and national sports as they become available.
