School’s Out: COVID-19 has Washington prep sports on life support

Bussell noted that some of his players had been working out on their own during the mandated break in the action and everyone was anxious to find out when, or if, they’d be allowed back on the field.

“As it progressed I just kept communicating and trying to stay progress because you have to stay ready just in case. So now the next communication will be, ‘We’re not going to get anything this year,’” Bussell noted.

With their seasons headed for the gallows the emotions for prep athletes and their families are sure to hit quick, and hard. There will be no losses this year but nobody will be a winner. There will be no senior games. There will be no rivalry games. There will be no games at all.

“The first thing you think of is the seniors. You think about what it was like when you were a senior in high school and how much time they’ve put into the program,” Bussell explained. “For ourselves at Mark Morris we were really excited about the season. We had some good senior leaders and we were really gelling into a cohesive unit. That’s disappointing. I think everybody felt like we had a lot of momentum.”