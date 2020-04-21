Safe at Home: New sports editor seeks inky return to days of old

It’s been a long while but I’ve finally found my way home.
Some of you have probably noticed, while most of you most assuredly have not, that there has been a new name taking up the sports editor slot in The Daily News over the last two months. This is a position that I took over at the end of February right after wrestling and in the throes of high school and NWAC playoff basketball. Somehow, it seems like a lifetime ago already.
Back then there were normal newspaper things to worry about, like deadlines with too many games and amazing storylines with a lack of bylines to keep up. After two weeks on the job myself and the rest of the sports department were nearly refreshed and poised to tackle the spring sports season with a renewed vigor. We were looking forward to playing dodge ball with raindrops and finding out what surprises lay in store as the 2019-2020 prep and college sports seasons worked their way to a fitting, and natural, conclusion.
Instead, the surprise that was in store caught us all off guard worse than a 3-0 changeup.
Since COVID-19 led to the cancellation of school and spring sports seasons we’ve been working hard here in our stay-at-home sports department to keep local sports in the spotlight. In the stead of typical game reports and stats we’ve shifted to a focus on the backstories of local athletes. We’ve tried to document what exactly has been lost along the way and what may very well be in store for the future. As always, we know that sports might not be the most important section in the newspaper, but it might very well be the most essential to a community sense of wellbeing.
In a time of great change and uncertainty we want to provide some semblance of familiarity. A tether to a more comforting reality. A reminder of what we miss and what hope to someday get back to.
Before I was a hirsute sports reporter making a living telling the stories of athletes and coaches I was some sort of athlete myself. I played baseball and won a 12-year old state title with a legendary squad at Central Bambino. Adam Perry then led our Mustangs to back-to-back undefeated basketball seasons under the watch of Coach Rally Wallace. I ran in rough and tumble open gyms at R.A. Long before logging significant bench minutes just off the actual basketball court at Mark Morris. I caught one touchdown pass, came close enough to winning a Civil War that it hurt when we didn’t (again), and managed to pound a curveball into the turf at LCC for a game-winning hit instead of striking out for the fourth time in the game.
It’s entirely plausible that none of these moments in time were particularly memorable to anyone but me. However, way back then The Daily News made sure to be there and make those moments notable. And as a result there is a historic record of those fleeting accomplishments just in case you, or my son, don’t believe me.
A few times, my words were even allowed to grace these pages while still working for the Lions Pen student newspaper. Back then I was lucky enough to learn under the wing of titans of the industry like Rick Alvord (my first real editor), and the oft imitated but never replicated Ben Zimmerman (my first friend in the business).
Back then everyone called me Jody. When I moved off the ballfield and into the newsroom Jordan somehow became a pen name of sorts. Neither is wrong or right, but if you know me, you know what to call me.
Some names are nicer than others, of course, and I’m well aware that assuming the role of sports editor at the local newspaper of record means that I’m going to be held accountable to the perceptions of our readers. On one hand, it’s nice when you get an email, or even a letter, because then you know somebody is actually reading. It’s important to remember, however, that your friendly local sports department is almost always going to an ally to area athletes. We appreciate comments and tips on storylines we may not be aware of, but rest assured, we are never here to slight or overlook anyone on purpose.
Of course we’re not perfect. But we strive to be. If we mess up, tell us. If we should be somewhere, let us know. But if we screw up, please forgive us because our ability to cover local sports is only as good as our access to the people and communities that make those stories happen.
After graduating and heading off to college I became the sports editor for a fortnightly newspaper in Olympia where I covered world champion roller derby girls and an entire rugby league. We had semi-pro basketball and extreme mountain biking in the Capitol Forest. I sold tie dyes on the side to make ends meet.
Eventually I moved to the Olympic Peninsula and lived among the stumps while writing hunting columns for the Kitsap Sun and covering high school sports in burgeoning hubs like Amanda Park (Lake Quinault), Wishkah, Tahola, and Forks.
Later I jumped on full time with The Chronicle in Centralia as a sports and outdoors reporter, so I settled down on a farm down by the river. I sold pigs to make ends meet.
All along the way, though, there has been one constant – baseball.
After giving up on a glorified bullpen catcher college “career” I quickly found a way to get back in the game by coaching. First I was a volunteer at Mark Morris. Then I jumped over to Castle Rock before joining the staff at Forks. For the last five years I’ve been in Winlock.
As someone who straddles the line between press pass and baseball pants I am keenly aware of the concerns that coaches have in regards to their athletes and coverage in the newspaper. It’s never fun to talk after a loss, and I know that for sure because I’ve done it more times in a row than I’d care to count. But we’re here to help tell the positive stories that organically develop with every team, win or lose.
It’s those stories that athletes will cling to one day when they are old and washed up and pondering the renewal of their newspaper subscription. Kids will wonder aloud if their parents were ever young and athletic like they claim. And the only retort a tired mother or father will be able to muster is a tattered and yellowed newspaper clipping that’s been stowed away for safekeeping. The proof will be in the print.
The Lower Columbia region is blessed with a surplus of first rate athletic programs that are ripe with tradition and expectations. During my shift here at The Daily News it will be our goal to mirror the quality of those teams with the writing and photographs in these pages.
In the meantime, we’ll keep working hard behind the scenes and waiting wistfully until the time where we can meet again on a playing field near you.
As always, thanks for reading.
