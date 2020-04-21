Safe at Home: New sports editor seeks inky return to days of old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s been a long while but I’ve finally found my way home.

Some of you have probably noticed, while most of you most assuredly have not, that there has been a new name taking up the sports editor slot in The Daily News over the last two months. This is a position that I took over at the end of February right after wrestling and in the throes of high school and NWAC playoff basketball. Somehow, it seems like a lifetime ago already.

Back then there were normal newspaper things to worry about, like deadlines with too many games and amazing storylines with a lack of bylines to keep up. After two weeks on the job myself and the rest of the sports department were nearly refreshed and poised to tackle the spring sports season with a renewed vigor. We were looking forward to playing dodge ball with raindrops and finding out what surprises lay in store as the 2019-2020 prep and college sports seasons worked their way to a fitting, and natural, conclusion.

Instead, the surprise that was in store caught us all off guard worse than a 3-0 changeup.