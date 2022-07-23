Rodriguez scratched late, M's streak snapped at 14

It wasn’t the history-making day the Mariners were looking, and the sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park was hoping, for.

Seattle entered the All-Star break on a streak nearly unheard of to the Mariners faithful. Fourteen straight wins — the longest streak heading into the break of any team in MLB history — with their eyes set on the franchise record of 15.

But the Astros currently sit atop the AL West, and they showed exactly why in front of the packed house on Friday night, unceremoniously snapping the M’s streak with a 5-2 win.

“What a run we’ve been on,” Mariners’ manager Scott Servais said in his postgame comments, celebrating the success his team's had as they've jolted into the wildcard race.

The outcome may have been all but inevitable once Dylan Moore trotted out to center. The utility man took the lead in the outfield instead of the rookie phenom and All-Star Julio Rodriguez, who was announced as a late scratch with a sore wrist just minutes before the first pitch after fully suiting up for pregame festivities.

Rodriguez made waves and took All-Star Weekend by storm with his performance at the Home Run Derby, smacking 81 long balls out of Dodger Stadium before ultimately finishing second to Juan Soto.

Servais said Rodriguez jammed his wrist sliding in Seattle’s final series before the break against Texas. With his All-Star activities over the break, the M’s kept close watch on their rookie slugger.

“We knew coming into the ballpark today it was something we were going to keep an eye on,” Servais said.

After some cuts in the cage at 6:30 p.m. and some talks with Rodriguez the medical staff decided not to risk it and he was scratched from the lineup. Rodrigues is “day-to-day” going forward, according to Servais.

If Rodriguez’s absence wasn’t enough, maybe Jose Altuve’s homer to lead off the game might’ve been a better indicator that history just wasn’t meant to be.

The Mariners faithful, in rare midseason form, watched as the Astros slowly added on to take a 5-0 lead before Rodriguez’s fellow All-Star Ty France gave the fans a shot in the arm with a solo homer over J-Rod’s no fly zone in the centerfield seats.

Starting pitcher Marco Gonzales struggled on the mound, allowing homers to Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado in addition to Altuve’s leadoff bomb. Servais said Gonzales’ undoing was falling behind in counts as he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned run on nine hits with just two strikeouts while being tabbed with his 10th loss of the season.

“They’re a team that you need to get ahead early in the count on,” Gonzales said, agreeing with his skipper about the root of his struggles.

But the Mariners didn’t let their supporters go home without a little hope to ponder. J.P. Crawford singled to center to start the eighth, then after a Jesse Winker pop-out, Ty France and Carlos Santana worked walks to load the bases with one out and bring Eugenio Suarez to the plate as the tying run.

Suarez fell behind 0-2 but battled his way back to a full count and worked a walk to score Crawford and bring Kyle Lewis to the dish representing the winning run.

In his first game back since the end of May, Lewis was in a spot to give the M’s a chance or take the lead and send the packed seats into a frenzy, but a line shot to shortstop slowly died out, allowing Jeremy Pena to make a leaping grab at full extension that silenced the Mariners’ believers. Cal Raleigh struck out in the next at-bat and the Mariners limped to the loss to open the second half of the season.

“(We were) looking for the big hit, we just didn’t quite get it tonight,” Servais said.

France finished 1-for-4 with his sixth-inning homer to start his second half and Santana worked a pair of walks on the night.

The loss may sting for those hoping for franchise history after a couple playoff-less decades for Mariners, but the energy in T-Mobile was warranted after the way Seattle ended the first half.

“The feel in the ballpark tonight was awesome… (The loss is) disheartening, but I can’t say enough about the group that we have,” Servais said.

Seattle (51-43) still holds a wildcard spot for the time being and ended Friday tied with Toronto in the standings. They’ll look to start a new streak against the Astros at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.