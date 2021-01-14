Reporter's notebook: Covering sports in an empty stadium is surreal, and not the good kind

There was an hour to tip-off, and it was already proving to be a surreal experience.

Then again, pretty much every in-person sporting experience I’ve had working for The Daily News since November has been surreal. And I’m one of the lucky ones in that I’ve had in-person sporting experiences at all.

When I went to Washington’s season-opener for football, we eschewed the traditional media entrance, instead going through security at the gate normally reserved for the Dawg Pack. It was the first time I had entered Husky Stadium that way since my freshman year as a fan, but instead of walking in with a crowd and being hit with noise and the smell of popcorn and hot dogs, reporters were met with an empty concourse, every concession stand shuttered. Instead the space was filled with a silence that even the on-field speakers blasting out pregame music couldn’t really overcome.

That first game showed not just how integral fans are to the environment of a football game, but how much I as a reporter had come to rely on them. In the box, I’m higher above the field than any fan; when there’s a fumble in a crowded stadium, at least a thousand people are going to realize what’s going on before I do. And trying to figure out whether field goals are good from a perpendicular angle? Forget about it.