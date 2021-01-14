Reporter's notebook: Covering sports in an empty stadium is surreal, and not the good kind

When I went to Alaska Airlines Arena for my first UW basketball game of the 2020-21 season, I accidentally took a wrong turn into the Huskies’ weight room. In my defense, it was set up on the concourse.
It had been nearly a full calendar year since my last time at the arena for a game, but this time — for the UW men’s basketball team’s Dec. 16 game against Montana — was way different than any experience I’d had at Hec Ed in my four years steadily covering the Huskies as a student journalist.
There were no crowds outside the arena — heck, the only door that wasn’t locked was left closed, as if to dampen suspicion that there was in fact a game going on inside. Once I got in, I had a temperature gun pointed at my forehead, my bag was checked, I attested that I wasn’t showing any COVID-19 symptoms, and I was let in.
Through a misunderstanding, I had been told to set up on the concourse level of the stands. That didn’t seem right for a writer, so I decided to walk around in an attempt to find any familiar faces. I went down the sideline side of the concourse to the corner where press row is, turned down the baseline side, and was greeted by a row of weight racks, benches, and training tables. Turning another corner, I found myself along the second sideline, walking between workout equipment the whole way to the final corner of the stadium.
There was an hour to tip-off, and it was already proving to be a surreal experience.
Then again, pretty much every in-person sporting experience I’ve had working for The Daily News since November has been surreal. And I’m one of the lucky ones in that I’ve had in-person sporting experiences at all.
When I went to Washington’s season-opener for football, we eschewed the traditional media entrance, instead going through security at the gate normally reserved for the Dawg Pack. It was the first time I had entered Husky Stadium that way since my freshman year as a fan, but instead of walking in with a crowd and being hit with noise and the smell of popcorn and hot dogs, reporters were met with an empty concourse, every concession stand shuttered. Instead the space was filled with a silence that even the on-field speakers blasting out pregame music couldn’t really overcome.
That first game showed not just how integral fans are to the environment of a football game, but how much I as a reporter had come to rely on them. In the box, I’m higher above the field than any fan; when there’s a fumble in a crowded stadium, at least a thousand people are going to realize what’s going on before I do. And trying to figure out whether field goals are good from a perpendicular angle? Forget about it.
But even in normal times, the football press box is secluded, basically serving as its own building and turning fans into a homogenous horde to create noise. Basketball, at least at UW, is a whole different animal. Press row is in the middle of a section of seats, with people walking up and down the stairs around you and — if you’re Percy Allen — stopping by to say hi. Hec Ed is a big building, to be sure, but in the end it really is a big room, and when it’s empty, the result is striking.
The fake, pumped-in crowd noise did basically nothing to offset the emptiness. Teams were forced to throw it back to their high school or travel ball days by having their benches start their own “de-fense” chants. On the court, it might have helped. Up at press level, it barely made a dent in the silence.
The atmosphere reminded me a bit of a couple of postseason softball games I’d covered in previous seasons, when two non-UW teams would play a late-night game that got later and later after a rain delay or two. Those contests finished up a bit past midnight with only about 20 family members left lingering in the stands.
But even then, there was some spark of genuine energy that came out of that crowd specifically because it was smaller than usual. It was a similar experience at the 2019 UW football game against Cal, when lightning delayed play for hours and the game didn’t end until after 2 a.m. Multiple times, that night, I found myself saying “this is just surreal” out loud, and it turned into a sort of shared experience for everyone involved.
Growing up in the Bay Area, my parents told me stories of how after extra-inning games at Candlestick Park, the Giants gave out pins to every fan who stuck out the cold for the whole game, reading “Veni, Vidi, Vixi” — I came, I saw, I survived. Whenever I covered a game late into the next day, where I could count the number of fans left in the stands between pitches, I remembered that, knowing that the experience would be one those fans would recall for years to come. When those games finally did come to an end, the cheers from the winning side seemed to rival those of a full venue.
In 2020, though, there aren’t fans at all, and while all the games are surreal, it’s not nearly the same. When Washington beat Oregon State in its first football game last fall the “crowd noise” got incrementally louder when the clock hit zeroes. Then it cut out entirely, leaving everything in silence as reporters in the press box opened up their Zoom screens to await the virtual postgame press conference. When the Huskies beat Utah two weeks later after UW’s largest comeback since the ‘80s, it was the exact same. When the Washington men’s basketball team lost to Montana in an awful performance, there weren’t any boos, just an empty arena that lost what little noise it had worked up as the teams waved to each other and left silently through their respective tunnels.
Just like that, it was over. All that was left was to do was wait for the press conference, write a story, and make sure to not walk through the weight room on the way out of the gym.