Red Devils wonder what might have been

“Playing for a championship in 2018 was great. We had to fight back through the loser’s bracket just to get to the championship game,” Andrew said. “That was a very hard working team that 2018 team. Kind of a bunch of overachievers.”

This year’s group of Red Devils aren’t yet sure how to feel about the way things went down this season. They aren’t overachievers. They aren’t underachievers. After just ten games and an unceremonious goodbye, they are sort of like the Moonlight Graham of LCC softball teams – They had the talent. They put in the work. They loved the game. But they never got their opportunity to stomp chalk in the batter’s box or dig a toe into the pitching rubber the way that they deserved.

For Naugle, who is hanging up her cleats in favor of a teacher’s life, this year was her last hurrah with a game that’s taken her many places over the years.

“I think we were going to be even better than last year with the talent that we had. It’s just a shame that we didn’t get to play the rest of the season,” Naugle said.

Harris, and the rest of the diamond Devils felt that way, too.