Red Devils to the next level

There was quite the hullabaloo to even get Daugherty on the floor for this one season, but it worked out for everyone as the former Idaho Vandal is headed back to the Big Sky Conference.

“Cherita’s one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” coach Lucas Myers said. “For me, it’s just a joy seeing what she’s been able to do. We have a really good bond as a coach and a player. I challenge her a lot, continually, even now. We’re texting and making she’s doing what she needs to as a student. It’s super exciting for me to see her excel.

“And the great part is she did so much on her own. She got her year back from Idaho on her own. We weren’t even included. So that makes me feel so much prouder that she was able to take initiative in her life and what she wants to do.”

Daugherty dealt with a shoulder injury, a year away from basketball, eligibility questions and transitions to and from collegiate athletics, a road that was as windy as it was bumpy.

But it never stopped the Vancouver product, and she’s headed back to the highest level of women’s college hoops.