Red Devils to the next level

Lower Columbia College consistently sends players to the next level. It’s a huge part of what makes it one of the best athletic departments in the NWAC.
The spring sophomores — and a redshirt freshman — didn’t get an opportunity to finish their seasons, as the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the campaigns, but that didn’t eliminate the potential of the Red Devils themselves.
So far, nine Red Devils have signed National Letters of Intent to play at four-year schools spanning four sports. More could sign in the coming weeks, as well.
Samaad Hector, men’s
basketball, Sacramento State
The uber-athletic do-everything Hector is the single-season leading rebounder (419) at LCC as well as the career leader (713) in that category.
Coming from a military family, Hector moved around a lot and had to learn how to make friends quickly, and it was the same at LCC, where he endeared himself to his teammates, coaches and fans with his never-stop mentality on the floor.
“From where he started to where he is now, the man he grew into, he’s becoming, I’m super proud of it,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “He’s done and outstanding job. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s been a great guy to coach. He’s been coachable. I’m real excited to follow him these next couple years.”
It was also two years of growth for the versatile 6-foot-6 leaper.
Hector came to LCC raw, a glob of clay ready to be molded.
While at LCC, he never stopped improving, adding a reliable jump shot to his inside dominance plus confidence and a work ethic, all of which made him and intriguing transfer prospect this season.
Hector led the Red Devils in scoring (18 ppg), obviously rebounding (14.8 rpg) and interestingly had the second-best 3-point percentage at 41.8 percent, helping him to West Region Player of the Year and NWAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Hector’s size makes him a bit of a tweener at the next level. His height doesn’t scream big man at the Division I level, but his athleticism does.
So where does that leave him? Where will the Hornets stick him?
To Polis, it doesn’t matter.
“His ability to play defense, to protect the rim and go and get the ball, like he does, and get rebounds, I think the other parts of where he’s gonna play and who he’s gonna guard will take care of themselves,” Polis said. “If he can go in there and rebound the basketball and play defense, I think he’s gonna find a spot on that squad.”
Cherita Daugherty, women’s basketball, Southern Utah
There was quite the hullabaloo to even get Daugherty on the floor for this one season, but it worked out for everyone as the former Idaho Vandal is headed back to the Big Sky Conference.
“Cherita’s one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” coach Lucas Myers said. “For me, it’s just a joy seeing what she’s been able to do. We have a really good bond as a coach and a player. I challenge her a lot, continually, even now. We’re texting and making she’s doing what she needs to as a student. It’s super exciting for me to see her excel.
“And the great part is she did so much on her own. She got her year back from Idaho on her own. We weren’t even included. So that makes me feel so much prouder that she was able to take initiative in her life and what she wants to do.”
Daugherty dealt with a shoulder injury, a year away from basketball, eligibility questions and transitions to and from collegiate athletics, a road that was as windy as it was bumpy.
But it never stopped the Vancouver product, and she’s headed back to the highest level of women’s college hoops.
“I think a year off working really showed her where her motivations lie and how much she wanted to get back to playing ball and how much she wanted that four-year degree,” Lucas said. “I think Southern Utah, the coaching staff there, the program, what I know of them, it’s a fantastic place for Cherita to thrive for the next two years.”
Daugherty’s skill and talent were never in doubt, but consistency was.
Daughety tossed up a triple-double against Tacoma in January, scoring 28 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the blowout win, and averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds (team-high), 4.7 assists (team-high) and 2.4 steals (team-high) per game.
“She worked through it all and realized ‘I gotta motivate myself,’” Lucas said. “She would stay after practice for an hour and work with my assistant (Marquessa Gilson) every day to put in that extra work to get where she needed to be so she could go off for that triple double.”
Madison Mosier, women’s basketball, Adams State (Colorado)
Mosier was somewhat overshadowed by backcourt mate Daugherty this season, thought that had more to do with roles than with skill or talent.
Mosier largely was the brains of the operation, running the point and keeping the ball moving while facilitating the offense. But Mosier can fill it up when given the opportunity, as evidenced by her stellar three-year career at Mark Morris.
“She was a beast, man,” Atkins said. “She was our lead guard, leading scorer, leading in assists, leading in steals. She was our go-to.”
Mosier still led the Red Devils in scoring at 10.9 ppg, proving to be the most consistent member. She was also fourth in 3-point percentage (33.7) and was second in assists at 2.1 apg.
The willingness to to fill any role goes back to her days at Ted M. Natt Gym, when Mosier was basically the Monarchs’ only real outside threat for Atkins.
But Mosier’s best asset is her basketball I.Q. and court vision, which were on display even then. She was lethal in the pick-and-roll and calmly stares down double teams.
“Her I.Q. level, sometimes she lacks trust of her teammates to be exactly where they should be simply because they’re just not on that detail level like she is,” Atkins said. “When she played AAU for Roots, most of her highlights were always making passes to different people.”
Tyson Guerrero, baseball, Washington
Perhaps the biggest disappointment — in the running with the potential NWAC title in men’s hoops — is the dashed season of the W.F. West product, who was going to have one of the best two-way seasons in league history.
“I could have seen him being the best hitter and best pitcher in the league this year,” coach Eric Lane said.
Guerrero was batting .348 with a .515 on-base percentage in the early goings, while striking out 10 batters over 20 innings with just six hits and a 1.80 ERA.
When Guerrero pitched, he didn’t hit, but he played the outfield and got a pair of DH appearances to boot. His bat was too good to not be in the lineup.
“Could have been one of the best arms we’ve ever had here at LCC,” Lane said. “What we saw for three weeks I wish we could have seen extended over 12 weeks for him.”
Guerrero is set to play at UW, and it isn’t his first foray into the PAC-12. He originally went to WSU, but transferred back to LCC for his sophomore year. He will also await the results of the MLB draft in June, where he could be selected in the first 10 rounds.
“He’s accepted the college route a lot more since he’s been here,” Lane said.
Broc Selstrom, baseball, McPherson College (Kansas)
Selstrom dealt with injuries much of last season and was finally healthy rolling into the 2020 campaign.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Centralia was set to be a huge part of the Red Devils rotation with his heavy fastball and positive disposition.
“Throws a heavy fastball and a guy we were really looking forward to seeing what his future was going to be,” Lane said. “Off the field he was a great teammate. Never complained. I think he would have gotten some more innings because we liked what we saw in his early outings.”
Dakota Hawkins, baseball, Washington State
Hawkins came into the Red Devils program from W.F. West a two-way star like Guerrero, but found a home on the mound.
“Hawk is a guy who came in as a two-way guy,” Lane said, “and not to say that he couldn’t have done it as a hitter, but he just flourished on the pitching side. He was a guy who could come in in any situation and we were going to get his best.
His low-90s fastball and bulldog attitude made him a stalwart a year ago, and he was fixing to have a dominant season in 2020.
“He’s a guy who I think would have won 8 or 9 games for us this season just because of how good his stuff is,” Lane said.
He posted a 4-1 record with 45 Ks in just 29 innings over his career at LC, but did nurse a 4.98 ERA a year ago.
“I don’t think I heard him make an excuse in two years,” Lane said.
Chase Matheny, baseball, South Carolina-Upstate
Raw, but a ton of upside. That’s how Matheny came to Story Field from Bremerton two years ago. He leaves with a huge bat, a clutch NWAC Tournament, and his “best days ahead of him,” according to Lane.
“He had a huge NWAC tournament,” Lane said. “He’s one of the guys who allowed us to go out and score a ton of runs.”
He only got one year on the field, as he redshirted his initial season in Longview, but he made the most of that one year. He started this year hitting .324 in a team-high 37 at-bats.
Alex Brady, baseball, LSU
Called a “bulldog” by high school coach Mark Hulings, Brady came to LCC as a flier as leaves for the vaunted SEC as a left-handed pitcher.
“In his time he just improved a ton,” Lane said. “Obviously the strength piece. He was just a little lefthander.”
Brady possesses one of the best change-ups in the NWAC and that Lane has seen while coaching. He uses it to keep hitters off-balance, and was great at it. This season he sported just a 1.24 ERA and was First-Team All-West Region as a reliever a year ago.
He was initially recruited by Smith before he departed for Tulane, and, now the LSU hitting coach, Smith kept an eye on the burgeoning talent. He said LSU was constantly getting beat by lefties who throw 82-83 with movement, which is what Brady does, and wanted one on his team.
“I said he looked good last year and he looks even better this year,” Smith said. “The thing about Alex is I don’t think he’s going to be afraid and going to the SEC, and LSU in particular, there’s a lot to be afraid of. I really think he’s going to keep hitters off balance even at that level.”
Cole Sussey, baseball, Lewis-Clark State
The Clark College transfer didn’t get a ton of time on the hill, but that doesn’t at all speak to the kind of talent the Union High School product possesses.
He’s big — 6-foot-5, 235 pounds — and has some of the best stuff on the pitching staff.
“We’re glad we had him,” Lane said. “I know if you look at his stats he only had two innings but he’s kind of a freak of nature. His size, his stature, he had besides Tyson and maybe Hawkins, maybe the best stuff on our staff.”
It makes sense that Lane and the Red Devils were going to stash Sussey at the back end of the bullpen and have him slam the door.
Alas, he never got that chance.
“It’s a shame we weren’t able to see him the rest of the year,” Lane said. “I think he’s going to do some good things over there at LC State.”
Paige Moorcroft, volleyball, The Evergreen State College
The Mossyrock native will follow her sister to Olympia to play at Evergreen after a quietly productive two-year career at LCC.
The familiarity of TESC drew Moorcroft up north.
“She already had some comfort of having been on campus and knowing the history of the program,” coach Carri Smith said.
Smith said Moorcroft wasn’t the most boisterous member of the Red Devils, but her consistency up front with blocks and smart swing placement landed her a regular spot in the rotation, thought the leadership part was emerging in her second year.
“Paige was a consistent front row player for us,” Smith said. “She wasn’t the loudest or made the most noise. She wasn’t flashy but she was a steady workhorse.
“She came in for her second year and had a lot more confidence trying to be a leader.”
Haley Paul, volleyball, Corban
Paul will be part of a genesis at Corban, helping launch a fledging sand program at the NAIA program in Salem.
“They have a brand new sand program, as it comes more popular at the college level sand is starting to trickle down,” Smith said.
When LCC practiced in the sand to help with explosion, Smith noticed Paul’s natural comfort on the beach. Paul has a great vertical and moved seemingly effortlessly, making her a perfect prospect in the strategy-based derivative.
“When we would do our sand ball, because we would do it just for fun, just watching her out there, she was so fast in the sand,” Smith said. “She just made it look so easy.”
A defensive specialist by trade, Paul had a devastating jump serve that made her a big part of the offense, as well. Paul was second on the team in service aces with 37.
“She came in and had a fantastic serve for us, a jump serve,” Smith said. “She was all over. She’s a very agile and athletic defender.”
