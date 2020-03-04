Red Devils ready to test their mettle at NWAC Tournament Double Dip: Women tip-off Thursday with men slated to start Saturday

This time of year many people are thinking about the promise of another false spring. Some minds begin to wander to the pastoral retreat of baseball season while others just yearn to sip a lemonade as they make left turns on their riding lawn mower.
For real roundball rowdies, though, the beginning of March means only one thing: It’s tournament time.
This week the Lower Columbia College men and women of the hardwood will head to Everett in order to compete in the NWAC basketball championships. The women will begin their trek on the tournament trail at noon on Thursday with the men set to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Teams that qualify for the Final-Four will return to the Walt Price Fitness Center at Everett Community College on March 14-15 to contend for a title.
After finishing second in the NWAC West Conference with a 12-2 record the LCC women’s basketball team is set to begin their tournament with a first round matchup against North Idaho. The Red Devils will bring a six-game win streak with them (and nine wins in their last 10 tries) when they go toe-to-toe with the Cardinals, a team that placed third in the NWAC East Conference.
Red Devils’ coach Lucas Myers said his team made the most of their time last week together on Selection Sunday as they waited to find out who they would draw as an opponent. First they ordered up some grub from Hop-n-Grape and then they tried to settle in as they waited to learn their opponent.
“We hung out all together and had some good food and watched it,” Myers said. “I would say this year more than any other was sort of a big surprise because we weren’t really anticipating getting a draw from the East. Sometimes you get a little leakage of information beforehand but there wasn’t really any of that this year.”
That doesn’t mean the Red Devils are going into the tournament blind about the abilities of their opponent. Myers has been busy this week gathering information on a North Idaho team that finished 17-10 in the regular season with a record of 11-5 in league play,
“They’re a little bit more guard oriented. They do some good stuff and like to slow the game down and try to control the number of possessions,” Myers said. “They really like to play games in the 60 point range.”
However, it’s safe to say the Red Devils are getting too caught up in the scouting report.
“At this point in the season you’ve seen a lot of what every team does. For example, Northern Idaho does a lot of dribble-weave and we’ve seen a lot of dribble-weave all year,” Myers explained. “There’s a few things at playoff time you have to do and one of those is doing what you do really well.”
That approach should bode well for the Red Devils since there are myriad facets of the game that they do well. Coming in at the top of that list is LCC’s knack for bringing their A-game against their toughest opponents.
“We’re a resilient team and we play with a lot of energy. We went 21-8 and beat two of the top four ranked teams in the NWAC so we can compete with anybody,” noted Myers.
Myers credited a large freshman class for helping to sustain the energy required to run with the big dogs of the NWAC, noting that the youngsters play with a “a ton of energy and a lot of joy.”
That doesn’t mean that the young pups from LCC are out there off leash just chewing up slippers and barking up a storm. That’s because the Red Devils feature five second year players on their roster including Madison Mosier, Cherita Daugherty, Melenaite Kata, Madeline Jacobson, and Bobbi Mott.
“I think that our sophomores have really continued to grow,” Myers said. “Madeline had a 24 point and 14 rebound double-double to end league for us and she’s one that can take a little longer in the year to really hit her stride but you can see it in practices and games where she’s really starting to find her rhythm.”
Perhaps the women’s best weapon in their arsenal is their long range prowess. With two three-point shooters who rank in the top-four for three-point percentage in the entire NWAC the Red Devils are keen on forcing defenses to extend beyond their comfort zone. Myers called Daugherty and Tommia Pakootas a pair of “zone breaker” sharpshooters.
On Wednesday Daugherty was named to the All-West first-team while Mosier and Pakootas earned nods on the second-team. Daugherty was also named to the West Conference All-Defensive team.
Myers added that his team is excited to see more man-to-man defense at the NWAC tournament than they typically do in the zone heavy West Conference. He believes his team is nuanced enough to make life difficult for teams no matter what scheme they try to run.
After opening the second round of their league slate with a 68-57 loss on the road to the eventual West Conference champion Blazers of Centralia, Myers believes his team has embraced their team identity for maximum effect.
The proof is in the pudding, as they say, and the Red Devils haven’t lost since.
“I would say that we started to turn the corner right around that time. Our depth on the bench started to play better and we increased that mentality from that point on,” Myers said, noting that his team averaged around 90 points per game over those final six games. “I definitely saw the intensity and the focus and we started to gain some ground in the second round of league.”
The men’s portion of the tournament will be a second helping for college hoop fans this year. Or maybe it will be more like a dessert with the men from Lower Columbia not scheduled to take the court until 8 p.m. on Saturday against Peninsula College.
“Every year is a little bit different. The women go first this year so it seems like we’ve got a ton of time. Right now I just think we’re trying to prepare ourselves and stay in game type of shape. I think more than anything the guys just want Saturday to get here,” said Red Devils men’s coach Mickey Polis. “It certainly isn’t the 8 a.m. Egg McMuffin game!”
Regardless of their schedule the Lower Columbia men will roll into the NWAC Tournament with a number one seed and high expectations. The group finished first in the NWAC West Conference with a record of 13-1 and an overall mark of 25-4.
That impressive regular season run was powered in large part by Samaad Hector, a sophomore who was tabbed as MVP of the West Conference as well as Defensive Player of the Year. Samaad was joined on the All-Conference squad by Alexis Angeles, a sophomore who was named to the First-Team along with Martis Johnson, a sophomore who was tabbed for the All-Defensive Team. At the near end of the bench Polis himself was tagged as the Coach of the Year.
“This is definitely the best team I’ve had since I’ve been here. I think a big part of that is I’ve got a bunch of sophomores with six of them that play big minutes,” Polis noted. “One thing that I think we do a good job with as a group is we go pretty deep. I can go eight or nine players deep and we’re just fine.”
As evidenced by their All-Conference selections, defense is a primary focus for this year’s squad of Devils who are both long and fond of protecting the rim.
“That’s one thing we’ve really hung out hat on. I think we’re leading the NWAC in points per game against,” Polis said. “Our defense helps to create our offense and get us out in transition. That’s what we want to do is get out in transition and make plays.”
Without question, it is Hector who draws the most attention each time he takes the court. This year he set multiple records at LCC for rebounding. He also finished first in the NWAC for offensive rebounds with 158, and first in overall rebounds with 429 as well as first for rebounds per game with 14.8. Hector also shot 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, which was good for 8th in the NWAC, and finished third in the NWAC with 50 blocked shots while averaging 18 points per game.
“Most people are going to know about Samaad. He’s had an unbelievable season breaking all these rebounding records here,” Polis noted.
Of course, the Red Devils are far from a one-man show.
Angelas, a sophomore transfer from St. Martins, added 15.1 points and 2.1 assists per game. Cody Young, a sophomore from Adna, added 7.3 points and 2.6 assists per game at the point while players like Johnson, Travis Patrick, and Louden Wardius found ways to fill in the stat sheet and keep the other team off balance night in and night out.
Polis noted that although Peninsula is a four-seed coming out of the North Conference they are by no means a pushover. The Pirates finished in a three-way tie for third place in the North and enter the tournament with a record of 20-7.
“They’ve lost seven games but all seven losses are against tournament teams,” Polis emphasized.
The Red Devil’s coach expects the Pirates to come into the game with something to prove after being forced to win a play-in game against Edmonds just to punch their ticket to Everett.
“Peninsula is a good team. They’re very well coached. They’ve got a really good point guard and a really good big guy. They’ve got some guys who can take it to the rim and some guys who can shoot,” Polis said. “They are a versatile team. If they need to run they’ll get out and run. If they need to get into you they’ll get into you. We’re going to have to play a really good game to beat them.”
With the Corona Virus scare making like driveway hoops and going around the world the Red Devils have also been using their preparation time to talk about ways to stay healthy.
“The NWAC has taken a real cautious approach right now and making sure they’re in touch with all the state and health departments,” Polis added. “We’ve just been talking to our guys about washing hands, taking showers and making sure we’re fist bumping guys. No more high fives!”
As of deadline there was no word on any official protocol for the post-championship dogpile. Of course, both of the LCC teams are a few big wins and more than a week away from having to figure those particular logistics out. The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.