Red Devils ready to test their mettle at NWAC Tournament Double Dip: Women tip-off Thursday with men slated to start Saturday

“We hung out all together and had some good food and watched it,” Myers said. “I would say this year more than any other was sort of a big surprise because we weren’t really anticipating getting a draw from the East. Sometimes you get a little leakage of information beforehand but there wasn’t really any of that this year.”

That doesn’t mean the Red Devils are going into the tournament blind about the abilities of their opponent. Myers has been busy this week gathering information on a North Idaho team that finished 17-10 in the regular season with a record of 11-5 in league play,

“They’re a little bit more guard oriented. They do some good stuff and like to slow the game down and try to control the number of possessions,” Myers said. “They really like to play games in the 60 point range.”

However, it’s safe to say the Red Devils are getting too caught up in the scouting report.

“At this point in the season you’ve seen a lot of what every team does. For example, Northern Idaho does a lot of dribble-weave and we’ve seen a lot of dribble-weave all year,” Myers explained. “There’s a few things at playoff time you have to do and one of those is doing what you do really well.”