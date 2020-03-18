Red Devils react to official season cancelation

When the Lower Columbia softball team split with Southwestern Oregon a week ago there was an inkling in the air that it might be the last game of the season.
As it turns out, it was.
The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons on Tuesday and ended any fever dreams of a softball title to go with what could have been a fourth consecutive baseball title for the Red Devils
The COVID-19 related news was greeted with disbelief. And, strangely, some relief.
“I guess I expected it, so it wasn’t that big of a shock,” LCC softball coach Traci Fuller said. “It just felt like the NWAC was gonna follow suit with all the other divisions for making those moves. Honestly, I felt a little relieved. I know that’s probably a little surprising to say, but it just kind of took away the unknown of how are we going to practice during this quarantine period? Where are we going to practice? When will we be able to compete after these four weeks, (and) will we be in any kind of shape?”
Pausing for a moment like a batter before stepping into the box, Fuller added.
“Those were the things that were going through my mind. I just feel a little bit of relief knowing we have an answer.”
LCC baseball coach Eric Lane said he understands the decision. However, he admits that the rationale makes the news no easier to stomach.
“Really sad about the whole deal. That’s the main thing,” Lane explained. “I totally understand what’s going on and agree with the precautions taking place. But that doesn’t damper the emotions that some of our guys are gonna feel.”
Over on the softball side the Red Devils were loaded with local talent.
Saydie Harris is a sophomore from Kelso and grew up playing ball at Tam O’Shanter. The centerfielder has a few post-LCC options — there are still more conversations to be had with recruiting coordinator Dave Andrew — but one thing is clear. Harris won’t be able to play by the Cowlitz River again.
“That field has a special place in my heart,” Harris said.
Trinity Naugle is from Castle Rock and was excited to play her final season of softball, alongside her little sister Zoe, before entering the bachelor’s program at LCC to be a kindergarten teacher.
It was devastating, they both said, to have their final campaign together ripped from their hands.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m done playing,” Trinity Naugle admitted.
She was excited to play one more season with her sister, whom she’s been playing with since they were little tykes.
Even though they only wound up playing 10 college games together, it was still something they’ll always remember. And in the end, Trinity’s final pitch was thrown to her sister with Zoe donning the tools of ignorance behind the plate.
“I’m really glad that I got a lot of my game time pitching with her,” Trinity Naugle said of her trusty backstop. “We have those memories and we have pictures together, so that will be memorable in the future.”
Back over on the baseball side, it’s a special kind of pain.
The Red Devils appeared well poised to make yet another run to an NWAC title. They opened the season 9-2 and were, by all accounts, rolling.
The initial postponement was certainly a damper, but the outright cancelation was a gut-punch of the bench clearing variety.
“It’s really heartbreaking to have it end like this and not even get a chance,” Chase Matheny said.
Matheny is one of several Red Devils with landing spots already. Notably, Tyson Guerrero is headed to Washington unless he’s stolen away by the MLB draft. Meanwhile, Matheny is committed to South Carolina Upstate.
But in this entirely unprecedented situation there will likely be some extra red tape.
The NCAA is flirting with the idea of granting an extra year of eligibility to this year’s seniors who essentially wound up with no senior season to speak of.
That move, while understandable, would create a cascade effect down the line. Where will the two-year sophomores go? Will the NWAC follow suit, as it already has done once, and grant a full extra year of eligibility as well?
According to the most recent statement by the NWAC, spring athletes who were enrolled full time in 2020 will not be charged with a season of competition, no matter how many games they played. The NWAC is also considering expanding roster sizes and waiver exemptions in order to help student athletes navigate this unprecedented path forward.
Still, for some players, that’s not an option. There are baseball players who have already been at LCC for three years, and any player embarking on a four-year stint at a JUCO is a real white buffalo.
“There’s a lot of big issues with them staying a third year,” said Fuller, who doubles as the baseball academic advisor. “I already have those issues with some of those guys who redshirt and are here for three years. It’s gonna be a mess. I’m kind of expecting it to be a mess.”
As painful as it is to have your season, even your career, ended so abruptly and so unceremoniously, perspective persists.
Dakota Hawkins, a sophomore from Chehalis, is at least one player who understands there are bigger things than baseball, or softball, or sports in general.
“You gotta do what you gotta do to keep everyone safe and healthy around the world,” he said.