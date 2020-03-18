Red Devils react to official season cancelation

When the Lower Columbia softball team split with Southwestern Oregon a week ago there was an inkling in the air that it might be the last game of the season.

As it turns out, it was.

The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons on Tuesday and ended any fever dreams of a softball title to go with what could have been a fourth consecutive baseball title for the Red Devils

The COVID-19 related news was greeted with disbelief. And, strangely, some relief.

“I guess I expected it, so it wasn’t that big of a shock,” LCC softball coach Traci Fuller said. “It just felt like the NWAC was gonna follow suit with all the other divisions for making those moves. Honestly, I felt a little relieved. I know that’s probably a little surprising to say, but it just kind of took away the unknown of how are we going to practice during this quarantine period? Where are we going to practice? When will we be able to compete after these four weeks, (and) will we be in any kind of shape?”

Pausing for a moment like a batter before stepping into the box, Fuller added.

“Those were the things that were going through my mind. I just feel a little bit of relief knowing we have an answer.”