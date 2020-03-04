Red Devils drop Clackamas twice in Tuesday double dip

Lower Columbia College continued their pursuit of happiness here at David Story Field on Tuesday with a pair of non-league victories over Clackamas in NWAC baseball action.

The Red Devils won the first game via mercy rule with a 14-3 tally and followed that up with a 7-6 win in the nightcap.

It seemed like everybody got in on the action in the first contest as Lower Columbia belted out 15 hits and ended the game early thanks to their 11-run cushion. Grant Sherrod punched a pair of doubles and finished with three RBIs and a stolen base to his credit.

Shane Jamison added a double, a triple, and drove in four runs while LIam Kerr notched a hit and drove in two runners. Joel Wood, Jordan Wright, and Alex Schimke all mustered RBIs in the win as well.

With Wood handling the catching duties the Red Devils ran out a trio of pitchers in the first game. Ryan Pitts wound up with the win after scattering four hits over the first four innings with six strikeouts.

A pair of earned runs and four walks were the only blemishes on his day. Cole Susee made sure the game ended early when he struck out the side (while also walking two batters) in the seventh frame.