Red Devils drop Clackamas twice in Tuesday double dip

Lower Columbia College continued their pursuit of happiness here at David Story Field on Tuesday with a pair of non-league victories over Clackamas in NWAC baseball action.
The Red Devils won the first game via mercy rule with a 14-3 tally and followed that up with a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
It seemed like everybody got in on the action in the first contest as Lower Columbia belted out 15 hits and ended the game early thanks to their 11-run cushion. Grant Sherrod punched a pair of doubles and finished with three RBIs and a stolen base to his credit.
Shane Jamison added a double, a triple, and drove in four runs while LIam Kerr notched a hit and drove in two runners. Joel Wood, Jordan Wright, and Alex Schimke all mustered RBIs in the win as well.
With Wood handling the catching duties the Red Devils ran out a trio of pitchers in the first game. Ryan Pitts wound up with the win after scattering four hits over the first four innings with six strikeouts.
A pair of earned runs and four walks were the only blemishes on his day. Cole Susee made sure the game ended early when he struck out the side (while also walking two batters) in the seventh frame.
The Cougars put up a much better fight in game two. After falling behind 5-0 after four innings the Clackamas offense went off for five runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game back up. That tie lasted a full inning until the Red Devils offense tacked on two more runs in the fifth frame.
Tommy Davis got LCC off on the right foot in the second game when he belted a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He finished the contest with two triples and four RBIs to his credit.
Tyson Guerrero added a double in the win while Drew Steelhammer legged out a triple and registered a RBI. Chase Matheny drove in the Red Devils’ only other run.
On the mound it was Hayden Wilson who wound up with the win after holding the Cougars scoreless with two strikeouts in the fifth inning. Moving halfway across the diamond from his usual station at third base Grant Sherrod got the game started with three shutout innings on the mound.
LCC (5-1) will host Lane Community College for a set of double headers on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s games’ will begin at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s contests will get started at 11 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Game 1
At Lower Columbia
RED DEVILS 14, COUGARS 3 (7 inn.)
Clackamas 000 201 0 — 3 6 1
Lower Columbia 212 360 X — 14 15 0
Batteries: Clackamas — Gage Gloster, Caleb Lathrop (4), Cody Kemble (5), Cameron Campbell (6) and Tatsuki Ueno; Lower Columbia — Ryan Pitts, Daniel Furman (5), Cole Susee (7) and Joel Wood
Game 2
At Lower Columbia
RED DEVILS 7, COUGARS 6
Clackamas 000 500 1 — 6 6 1
Lower Columbia 203 020 X — 7 7 0
Batteries: Clackamas — Tristan Dahir (4), Wyatt Borajas (5), Eric Padilla (6) and Jonah McBride; Lower Columbia — Grant Sherrod (3), Spencer Pawliw (4), Hayden Woods (5), Jeter Larson (6), Broc Selstrom (7), Eli Shubert (7) and Romero Snow