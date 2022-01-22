Heart and Sole 'fun run' coming to Lake Sacajawea

Runners and walkers will soon be able to unite at Lake Sacajawea for the Heart and Sole 5K/10K event hosted by the Longview department of Parks and Recreation.

"Bring the family to our Heart & Sole Walk/Run at Lake Sacajawea Park," read a press release from Steve Plampin, Longview's recreation supervisor.

The ambulatory celebration will take place on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. The course will begin and end at the Elks Memorial Building at 2121 Kessler Boulevard. Electronic timing will be offered through enhanced registration, although the event is not competitive by nature.

"Enjoy our community coming together to promote happy, healthy families," Plampin wrote.

The cost to participate will be $10, or $12 for the enhanced version that includes electronic timing. Youths under the age of nine years old may participate for free when running or walking with a paid adult.

Commemorative long sleeve shirts for the Heart and Sole fun run will be available for purchase at a cost of $15.

Registration can be taken care of in advance online at register.communitypass.net/reg. Additional information can be obtained by calling 360-442-5400.

