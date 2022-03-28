 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salmon Derby

Salmon Derby: Reichert wins 'Hawg' measuring contest in Cathlamet

Kevin Reichert Big Hawg Salmon Derby

Kevin Reichert poses for a photo with Cathlamet mayor David Olson at Elochoman Slough Marina on Saturday, March 26. Reichert is holding a grand prize check of $1,650 he won for hauling in an 18 pound spring Chinook salmon during the "Hook the Hawg" salmon derby hosted by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce. 

 Courtesy of Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce

Kevin Reichert had the biggest "hawg" in Cathlamet last week and wound up $1,650 richer as a result.

That sum was the grand prize for the biggest fish in the "Hook the Hawg" salmon derby presented by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce. Reichert's award winning spring Chinook salmon was reeled in from the lower Columbia River on Friday and tipped the scale at 18 pounds.

In its grand return following a multiple year hiatus the "Hook the Hawg" derby included categories for women and children, but no additional catch or prize information was provided.

