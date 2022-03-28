Salmon Derby: Reichert wins 'Hawg' measuring contest in Cathlamet

Kevin Reichert had the biggest "hawg" in Cathlamet last week and wound up $1,650 richer as a result.

That sum was the grand prize for the biggest fish in the "Hook the Hawg" salmon derby presented by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce. Reichert's award winning spring Chinook salmon was reeled in from the lower Columbia River on Friday and tipped the scale at 18 pounds.