Reel Money: Wahkiakum salmon derby prize will top $1K

If bumper stickers are to be believed then a bad day fishing is better than a good day on the job. Well, thanks to the “Hook the Hawg” salmon derby a good day fishing might even pay better than work.

After a multiple year hiatus the Hawg derby is back in Cathlamet thanks to the efforts of Monica Budd of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce.

“It's just one of those things where it exploded. It’s been crazy,” Budd said in a telephone call from the Elochoman Marina on Thursday morning. “It just went wild. People are having a blast.”

Registration costs $25 for adults and $10 for children with 100% of the funds going back toward the prize.

“The whole purpose; we just want to bring people into the town to spend money here, buy gas and enjoy our community,” Budd explained.

The prize for the top lunker was just under $1,000 before lunchtime on Thursday.. Second place was approaching $500 and third place was set to bring in $165.

Budd noted those totals were on the rise with every new angler registration. New entrants can sign up until 10 a.m., Saturday.

“You don’t see dergies around here getting to $1000 very often. Not for our little town,” Budd said.

There are three categories for anglers to sign up with a general contest along with pools for women and youths. Entry fees must be paid before wetting a line. Salmon must be gill bled, but not gutted, before being weighed.

Eligible salmon caught on the lower Columbia River must be weighed-in between 2-5 p.m. at the Elochoman Marina near downtown Cathlamet. The derby began Thursday morning and will come to a close at 5 p.m., Saturday.

Awards, including piscatorial payday prizes will be presented during a ceremony beginning roughly thirty minutes after the final fish has been weighed.

