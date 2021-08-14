Bigfoot 200: Wild things on the run near Mt. St. Helens for 209-mile race

The backwoods race isn’t for the faint of heart, but even experienced runners see it as a daunting challenge. Timothy Donnelly made the trip to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest from San Francisco to compete in the run. Donnelly has completed 100K races and ultramarathons, but the trek through the mountains — as well as the heat — had him a little worried at the starting line.

“Pretty nervous about the first day,” he said. “I’m from San Francisco, so I usually train in a sunny, hot, 68 degrees…We’ll get through the first day and then we’ll think about everything else.”

Despite the tall task of finishing in time, Donnelly is excited to see what it’s like to finish a race that he’s heard so much about and for the unique opportunity to see more of the area near where he grew up.

“I’ve got friends who do this and the friends who’ve done it they talk about it like it’s a life changing experience,” he said. “I’m from the Seattle area, so I sort of had to come home and go play in the woods for a minute.”

Burt said that a small group will compete to try to be the first to finish, but the majority of competitors are just focused on finishing at all. Donnelly falls into the latter category.