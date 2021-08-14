Bigfoot 200: Wild things on the run near Mt. St. Helens for 209-mile race

COUGAR — When Bigfoot 200 organizer Candice Burt led a pledge to start the 209-mile endurance run through the morning shadow of the Cascade Mountains, she made sure that all of the competitors knew exactly what they were getting into.
“If I get lost, hurt or die, it’s my own damn fault,” Burt had all of the competitors repeat.
That pledge properly encapsulates the difficulty level of the Bigfoot 200, as well as the determination — or insanity — of the athletes that attempt to complete the trek.
“This race is really remote and really rugged, so it definitely attracts the same type of athlete,” Burt said. “You have to be prepared for some pretty extreme challenges.”
The race began Friday morning at Marble Mountain Sno Park near Cougar following a brief delay when the bus carrying runners from the finish line in Randle broke down along the way. Competitors must finish by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, giving them 107 hours to cross the finish line near White Pass Junior High School.
The race gains over 42,000 feet in elevation, and if that wasn’t enough to test their lungs, runners will face temperatures nearing 100 degrees and battle a smoky haze that rolled in for the beginning of the race Friday. Although those high temperatures should cool off drastically as competitors gain elevation, potentially dipping into the high 30s and low 40s at night in some places.
The backwoods race isn’t for the faint of heart, but even experienced runners see it as a daunting challenge. Timothy Donnelly made the trip to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest from San Francisco to compete in the run. Donnelly has completed 100K races and ultramarathons, but the trek through the mountains — as well as the heat — had him a little worried at the starting line.
“Pretty nervous about the first day,” he said. “I’m from San Francisco, so I usually train in a sunny, hot, 68 degrees…We’ll get through the first day and then we’ll think about everything else.”
Despite the tall task of finishing in time, Donnelly is excited to see what it’s like to finish a race that he’s heard so much about and for the unique opportunity to see more of the area near where he grew up.
“I’ve got friends who do this and the friends who’ve done it they talk about it like it’s a life changing experience,” he said. “I’m from the Seattle area, so I sort of had to come home and go play in the woods for a minute.”
Burt said that a small group will compete to try to be the first to finish, but the majority of competitors are just focused on finishing at all. Donnelly falls into the latter category.
“If I finish, then I’ve won,” he said. “I’m in it for the food, the burritos, burgers and everything.”
Speaking of the food, there are 14 aid stations set up across the trail. The aid stations provide plenty of food and drinks for competitors, along with any necessary medical attention that runners might need along the trail.
“The stuff that goes into each aid station is ridiculous, how much food and everything. Any kind of food you could ever think of,” Ben Troy, a volunteer that helped pack stations said of the variety. “They’re cooking burgers out there, burritos, soups. I heard spaghetti."
Out of the 14 aid stations, six are designated as sleep stations that have cots and sleeping mats for competitors that need a break. Since it’s an all-out race to the finish and not a staged race, runners get to decide for themselves how long they stay and rest, although the maximum stay allowed at a sleep station is five hours, Troy said.
Of course, sleeping on trailside tree roots for a spell is not uncommon.
Burt beamed with pride as she described the smorgasbord that sets the Bigfoot 200 apart from other races.
“There’s full on food, it’s not your typical running race where you might get a gel and a Gatorade or something," she said.
Ken Tulloch is one of the athletes that made the trip to the starting line from across the country from Connecticut to compete in the Bigfoot 200. At the first stop along the route Tulloch had one word to describe the first 12 mile leg of the run—“hot.”
Tulloch has competed in the other Bigfoot style races organized by Burt — the Tahoe 200 in California and Nevada and the Moab 240 in Utah — and said he was surprised by the opening leg.
“The start is much harder than the other two,” he said.
Tulloch said the Bigfoot 200 was steeper than the other races and described the stream of competitors as a “conga line.” He also noted that the trail has been pretty compact, making it more of a hike than a run in the early goings.
Although the heat had bothered him, the smoke in the air hadn’t been a problem for Tulloch.
“At the start, you could feel it a little bit, but really you don’t notice it,” he said.
The terrain at the Bigfoot 200 could be part of the challenge for runners like Tulloch. Burt mentioned the unique variety of surfaces that other endurance races don’t have.
“Not only do we have the desolation zone of Mt. St. Helens and all the amazing features that has, but then you also go in the Mt. Margaret Backcountry where you have hanging lakes and massive open views of the mountains,” Burt said.
But the differing terrain is part of the allure of these physical challenges. The backdrop of Mt. St. Helens and the other spectacles of the Cascades are what draw these adrenaline junkies across the country to compete.
“It’s the scenery of the races I plan around,” Tulloch said. “It’s the best way to see the open space, all the mountains in America. I don’t want to drive there and drive around…running through 200 miles of it is the best way to experience it.”
Donnelly shared a similar excitement, but hoped that they actually get to see the sights they came for.
“It’s a really beautiful area, everything in the Cascade’s out here is great,” he said. “I’m a little worried about the smoke, that we’re going to get to the top and all you’re going to see is haze, but we’ve got a couple days for it to clear up.”
For those that are more focused on finishing first, Burt estimated the leaders to finish the trail sometime in the late afternoon Sunday or early morning Monday. In the past, the fastest finishers have clocked in at 50-51 hours, but with three extra miles added on due to a change in an aid station location, Burt said that this year's course could take even longer.