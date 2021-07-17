71 at 71: Locals to attempt daunting mountain bike ride for a cause

“The amount of suffering we’re talking about here is extreme,” LeMonds said.

However, with their motivation and purpose for the ride in mind, their prepared for the strain.

“Our suffering will pale in comparison to those who we’re dedicating the ride to,” Horness said.

The first leg of the ride begins at Marble Mountain Sno Park near Cougar and will run along the Ape Canyon trail before they loop back around and finish back at Marble Mountain. The first leg will be around 30.5 mile and will gain around 5,400 feet in elevation. They estimate the opening leg will take seven to eight hours. Since they begin at midnight, they will use lights to guide their path, adding yet another challenge to the difficult terrain they are already encountering.

LeMonds and Horness will then hop in a van and get a breather as they take an hour-long drive to the second leg of their ride along the Lewis River. The leg starts at Curly Creek and will continue to Lower Falls before they head back to where they started. The second leg is around 22.5 miles and involves 2,250 feet of climbing. The estimated completion time is five hours. Although it isn’t the longest part of the ride, LeMonds said this will be the most challenging and if they fail, it will happen on this leg due to the tough intervals.