Golf goes old school at Longview Country Club

The Longview Country Club will take a step back in time this weekend. Golfers from around the country will take part in the Pacific Northwest Hickory Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is hosted by Northwest Hickory Players and features old school golf clubs that are far different than what the game has evolved to today.

“We play with old hickory clubs that were made prior to 1935,” said event organizer Martin Pool of Northwest Hickory Players. “Most of the clubs are 100 years old and in some cases older.”

The golfers will also look the part as most will be outfitted in apparel reminiscent of golfers in the 1920s.

The Longview Country Club was chosen because it fits the bill of being designed when the clubs were prominently used.

“We seek out the golf clubs and courses that were built during what I call the ‘Hickory era,’ which was prior to 1935,” Pool said.

In total, 57 players will turn back the clock and compete in the tournament. Many of the players hail from the Northwest, but some participants will be from out of state travelling from as far as New York, Pool said.