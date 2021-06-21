Frozen in time: Hickory golfers compete at Country Club

Ahlschwede said he enjoys the history of playing with Hickory and the “unique kind of challenge” that it provides. After all, the Hickory game differs greatly from what the modern players can do with newer equipment.

“Today’s guys hit driver, and then whatever wedge is next,” he said. “With these, you have to think your way around the golf course. You have to plan your shots a little better.”

Despite some players having heirloom clubs in their bag, not everything about the game back then was different from today. Players are still constantly changing the clubs they carry in their bag and searching for the missing pieces to be able to make every shot on the course.

“In fact I bought a club today that I’m going to try to get in the bag…Everybody does,” Ahlschwede said. “Very few guys have a set that they stay with forever.”

The passion for the Hickory style of play was evident. Many golfers like Ahlschwede beamed with pride as they showed off the unique clubs in their bags to other players that were just as interested to see what they were carrying. Eventually, the fledgling Hickory players develop a better feel for the clubs and learn how to compete with them.