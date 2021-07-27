71 and done: Lemonds and Horness complete milestone mountain bike ride

But the middle section of the path wasn’t without a minor scare. LeMonds misread the trail as they encountered a switchback and got his front tire folded up, which in turn sent LeMonds off his bike and over the handlebars.

“I landed on my left shoulder and my head and it just kind of rang my bell for a little bit,” LeMonds said.

Despite the scare, he was back on the trail in no time and given the green light to keep riding after a quick check up. Horness managed to keep his balance for the entirety of the ride, but mentioned that there were a few close calls.

After the tough second leg, it was Horness, who hails from Clatskanie, Oregon, who said he struggled most with the third.

“Once we started our third leg to Falls Creek, the climbs up were difficult,” Horness said. “It had gullies with roots and rocks in it. That was pretty difficult because we were pretty worn out by then.”

The duo kept grinding to push through the exhaustion. Both were certain that without the training they had done over the last two years, it wouldn’t have been possible to finish their quest.

“I’ve got to admit, I think our training paid off,” Horness said. “I don’t think we could’ve done it without our training.”