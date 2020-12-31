 Skip to main content
PSU/EWU MBB games canceled due to COVID
alert

PSU/EWU MBB games canceled due to COVID

Basketball stock

A basketball sits still on an empty court during a COVID-19 related shutdown of gyms and sports.

 McKenna Morin

While Portland State and Eastern Washington’s women’s basketball teams are set to face off in Portland this weekend, their counterparts on the men’s side won’t be doing the same in Cheney, after positive COVID-19 tests within the EWU program necessitated the games’ postponements.

The Vikings and Eagles were set to play a two-game series on Thursday and Saturday.

“Eastern has been in contact with the league office and Portland State in hopes that the games can be made up in lieu of outright cancelation,” a press release from the EWU athletic department said.

Portland State is set to be on the road again next week, going to Sacramento State to play the Hornets next Thursday and Saturday.

Eastern Washington is scheduled to travel to Utah to take on Weber State next week, should the Eagles get their positive cases under control.

