Pro Hoops: Five-time All-American Parker Esary takes her talents down under

Parker Esary has come a long way since her days as a standout athlete at Kalama High School.

Esary’s talent on the basketball court took her to the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., where she was a five-time All-American at the NAIA level.

But Esary wasn’t ready to hang up the sneakers after the end of the 2022 season for the Aros. Instead, she went searching for an opportunity to extend her career on the hardwood to the professional level.

“I got an agent shortly after basketball season was over, because you can’t really start that process until you’re done playing (college) basketball,” Esary said.

Esary thought she’d wait out the summer while looking for her next team, with eyes on the Europe League starting in the fall. But her agent soon came back to her with an opportunity to play for the Perth Redbacks of Australia’s top professional league, the NBL1.

“It was a very quick turnaround,” she said. “I said yes and then in four days I was on a plane to Australia so it was really crazy.”

Esary is no stranger to new places, having ventured to Italy and Thailand in the past, but this was her first trip down under. Despite the new territory, Esary was excited about the opportunity and confident in her decision.

“I was pretty open to any possibilities, but Australia, especially basketball-wise, is pretty awesome,” Esary said. “It’s a great spot to be. There’s not as much of a difference (because) everyone speaks English.”

Esary had precious little time to get used to her new surroundings or even be jet-lagged. After hopping off her long flight over the Pacific Ocean, Esary got right down to business as she joined the Redbacks mid-season.

“I got off the plane Wednesday and then that night was the first practice,” she said. “Got to practice, met everyone, ran around for about an hour-and-a-half and then we played Friday.”

Esary’s debut performance proved she wasn’t going to need a big adjustment period. In her debut Esary was already tabbed as a starter and notched a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds in a 76-69 win over the East Perth Eagles.

Esary continued her strong play with 12 points and nine rebounds in her second outing with the Redbacks before tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds in her third game with the squad.

“It went pretty well,” she said. “Everyone out here is great and I’m excited to see where we’re going to be after playing with each other for a couple weeks.”

While Esary admits she wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of skill level in the NBL1, her quick adjustment period can partially be chalked up to a lack of stage fright despite the rapid change in scenery.

“I wasn’t really too nervous. I’ve never been too much of a nervous player,” she said. “I felt confident in myself because of the opportunity, they offered me out of anyone. You’re only allowed two imports so I feel like I kind of came in with a confidence of knowing that they wanted me on the team and I have a role to fill.”

Esary’s stint with the Redbacks (named after a spider) has already made her notable back home at her alma mater as the first women’s basketball player in Providence history to go on to play at the professional level.

“It was very surreal,” Esary said when she found out she would be the first Argonaut to go pro. “Honestly it didn’t really feel real until I got here. I feel very honored and blessed. The opportunity I got at that college and the accolades that I got there is what put me in this position.”

In addition to breaking new ground for the Argos, Esary hopes that she can inspire some of the young Chinooks back home on the hill overlooking the lower Columbia River.

“It’s really cool to be able to put a name on the map and just show what you can do,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re coming from a small school, it’s about so much more than that and I think it’s really cool that I can show people that things like this are possible.”

The NBL1 runs through the Australia's winter months (Washington's summer), so Esary has plenty of time to get comfortable in her new surroundings there before plotting her next big move.

“I’m just kind of going with the flow,” she said. “This season ends around the end of August (or) September, so I’ll potentially have an opportunity to come back next year and play. “

While in the land down under Esary said she plans to see the sights in Australia. She’s already had a little time to explore Perth and surrounding areas, but she looks forward to hitting the road and seeing other parts of the continent. Her team already has plans to make sure she gets to see some of the famous Australian wildlife and meet a few kangaroos and koalas.

Perth might be over 9,000 miles from the Kalama, but Esary is already proving that it doesn’t matter where she goes, she’ll always be at home on the basketball floor.

