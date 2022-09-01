Prime Time: TDN brings on new sports reporter with only moments to spare

As a journalist, there are only two times when the story gets to be about you: Occasion one, you win an award, or two, you join a new paper.

The latter applies to me in this case. I come to Longview for the first time as a native of the Pacific Northwest. I was born in the other Vancouver, situated on English Bay in the Great White North. At the age of four, my family relocated to Woodinville, Washington, a 25-minute drive across Lake Washington from Seattle.

I grew up there, competed in an assortment of sports, went to Catholic church, attended Inglemoor High School and watched my modest farming town boom into a wine-tasting mecca for the western part of the state. All the while, I cheered on my local teams. I came of age alongside the prime of Ken Griffey Jr. and Michael Jordan. Having Griffey in my own city where I could watch him display his generational talent on a nightly basis instilled within me an unabashed passion for sports that I carry to this day.

As a youth, I watched Junior play baseball with such energy and genuine love for the game that I likewise grew to love the game in the same fashion. I played the game until I could no longer compete with my age group and then I went to the University of Washington (largely because I grew up watching the football team every Saturday afternoon loved Napoleon Kaufman and Lawyer Milloy), where I studied to cover sports. I never lost that love for the game.

What is it about sports that generates such passion from people of all walks of life who either compete themselves or simply witness it live in person? Is it the incredible feats of athleticism? The nationalism displayed during such competitions as the Olympics or World Cup? Perhaps it’s the feeling of being a part of an uproarious crowd of spectators, some 70,000 taking in the same football game, brought together for the same reason – to cheer on their team.

I am unable to tell you when I became a sports fan. It could have been watching the 1991 University of Washington Huskies football team win the Rose Bowl against Michigan. Maybe it was watching the heavyweight tilt between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe in 1992. Perhaps my indelible sports moment was watching Joe Carter hit a World Series-clinching home run in Game 6 to deliver the Toronto Blue Jays back-to-back titles in 1993.

I’m not sure. Each event was special to me and I remember being captivated by what I was witnessing. What I do know for sure is for as long as I can remember, sports are what have defined me.

Not so much because I was an exceptional athlete who starred at baseball, football, basketball, hockey or golf. It certainly wasn’t because I could throw a baseball 90 mph at 18 or score four goals a game and skate circles around my opponent (I actually never have learned to skate, one of my regrets).

For someone whose physical maturation took longer than their average peer, my unabashed passion for sports was not borne out of elite dominance of any one particular sport or singular ability. That passion was borne out of a love for competition and camaraderie.

After being registered for baseball and soccer as a 5-year-old, I immediately grew to love both sports for those reasons. I felt the importance of working together as one unit. And the inherent competitive battles that each sport lends itself to drove me to that sublime place where the perfectionist in all of us desperately seeks to be the best at every aspect of the game. It’s not enough to simply get the better of your opponent on the mound that day when you step into the batter’s box, or to win a one-on-one battle against a defender in soccer, no, the goal was to master each aspect of the sport so that you became a star.

At least that was the plan. As perfection was not something I ever attained, the trials and tribulations spent in an effort to approach that rarefied air only served to engender the passion I carry for sports.

I come to Longview after previous stints at daily newspapers in California and Colorado where I first plied my trade to cover high school sports. My most recent experience in journalism was with CBS Radio in Seattle where I had an array of responsibilities, not least of which included covering the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns. My claim to fame from that stint is that I covered current NHL talents Mathew Barzal, Shea Theodore and Keegan Kolesar as junior prodigies.

So after a seven-year layoff, I am excited to return to the game that I love most – sports reporting.

What keeps me coming back to sports as much as the incredible feats of athleticism and indelible moments which live on forever, are the stories of incredible triumph in the face of adversity which we see time and again. Whether it’s about the 38th-round pick who makes his major-league debut after a decade spent toiling in the minors or it’s a kid like Jake Lamb who grew up rooting for the Mariners from his home in Queen Anne and recently became a part of the Mariners franchise.

Sports give us these testaments to the will of human effort which we don’t readily see in everyday life even though they continually occur. I keep coming back to this job because of those stories.

I am excited to join this passionate sports community in and around Cowlitz County to delve into the personal stories that embody it. I promise to deliver fair and accurate coverage and to give you my time and energy in watching, listening and engaging with your team to tell the story that needs to be told.