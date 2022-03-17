Preps Track and Field: Castle Rock, Evergreen come to Kelso to jamboree

KELSO — The track season in Cowlitz County got off to a running start at Schroeder Field on Thursday, with Kelso hosting Castle Rock and Evergreen in a jamboree. No official team scores were kept, but local athletes took home just about every individual competition up for grabs.

“It was great to have a meet to find out where our athletes are at,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “Getting that first mark of the season is important to have a mark to work from. It will be fun to see how much improvement our athletes make over the course of the season as both their fitness levels increase and their technique improves.”

Arizona commit Erin Tack started her season with a 131-foot, 10-inch throw in the javelin, and also took first in the discus at 34 feet, 8.25 inches. Bella Hadaller placed first in the discus at 88 feet, 4 inches. In the jumps, Kelso’s Josie Settle won both the girls long jump (16 feet, 11.5 inches) and the triple jump (35 feet, 2.5 inches), while Castle Rock’s Paige Kessler won the high jump at an even 5 feet. Rielee Gourde took first in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches)

Kelso’s Krya Dieter and Castle Rock’s Casie Kleine won the 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash, respectively, at an identical 1:05.57.

The Rockets won the girls 4x100 meter relay in 58.19, while the Hilanders took first in the 4x400 relay.

On the boys’ side of things, Kamren Mattison swept the distance events with a win in the 1,600 meters (4:44.41) and the 3,200 meters (10:16.02). Hilander-turned-Rocket Trystin Marin won the 200-meter dash in 25.25, while Kelso got wins in the 400 meters from Marcus Martinez (58.56), the 300-meter hurdles from Carver Doehne (48.50), and the 800 meters from Norman Hartman (2:13.02). Judah Calixte placed first in the boys triple jump at 39 feet, 4.25 inches, while Jake Webb brought home first in the pole vault for the Hilanders at 11 feet, 6 inches.

In the throws, CR’s Landon Gardner hucked the shot put 43 feet, 9 inches. Kelso’s Brady Phillips won the discus at 114 feet, 3 inches, and Bannick Allen won the javelin at 132 feet, 8 inches.

Kelso will get into the meat of its season on the road Tuesday, meeting up with Heritage and Battle Ground.

