Prep Volleyball Preseason: Area teams refine their game at Mark Morris jamboree

Five area high schools gathered for a volleyball jamboree Saturday morning on Ted M. Natt Court at Mark Morris High School prior to the official 2022 season openers. With nothing on the line other than a chance to get better, the Monarchs took turns playing one-set matches against R.A. Long, Kalama, Toutle Lake and Castle Rock.

Each team played one another once, with time in between to go over whatever learning opportunities inevitably popped up during the course of the on-court action.

Even as all five squads used the jamboree as an early season preparation tool, a chance to shuffle lineups and work new players into the rotation, Mark Morris was a step ahead.

The Monarchs won all four of their single-set matches by a combined 41 points. This season coach Carmen Hewitt returns all but one player from her 2021 State-qualifying squad at Mark Morris.

“In jamborees I use a lot of that opportunity to try different lineups to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Hewitt said. “We’re also in a position where we’ve got seven seniors... We’re just trying some different formulas to get girls touches and I thought they did a good job today.”

One of the items on Hewitt’s early season agenda was to work senior Hallie Watson into the lineup. With senior leader and six-rotation player Emma Fisher limited due to an ACL injury suffered over the summer, Watson will be one of the players asked to provide a little more in relief.

“Hallie stepped up,” Hewitt said. “She’s playing front row (and) she did a great job. I think she had the highest hitting efficiency on the team today so that’s huge for her and her confidence.”

Monarchs junior outside hitter Ali Millspaugh played well throughout the morning showcase. Millspaugh used her height and leaping ability to control play at the net. Hewitt noted she is looking for more ways to feature the talented junior.

“(We're) figuring out how to expose Ali a little bit more," Hewitt said. "She had a great day for us, she plays all the way around for us but teams are going to clue into her and try to shut her down so we’re going to have to find ways to expose her."

For all five area squads, the goal was the same: Improvement.

Each coach talked afterwards about learning about their new squad, finding lineups that connected well with one another, shuffling in new, less experienced players and building chemistry for the three-month season which officially opens this week.

“The jamboree is an opportunity for coaches to kind of assess what we are excelling at, what we need to work on,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We are working in some younger kids and one of my seniors is coming back from a pretty devastating injury, so working her in as well.”

For R.A. Long and head coach Whitney Nailon who is breaking in a roster full of new players, the jamboree was a useful coaching tool even as the team finished just 1-3 over the four matches.

“We implemented a new defense. We have two brand new setters to the program, two brand new middles to the program, a new outside hitter so it’s really a new dynamic,” Nailon said. “We tried a few different lineups and dialed it in.”

Castle Rock fared well over its four sets, winning three out of four and coming from behind to win two. The Rockets also gave Mark Morris its toughest set of the day, losing by just six points to the veteran Monarchs side.

“I was really happy and motivated to see how hard we fought,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said. “We graduated six kids last year so filling a roster in some spots we weren’t sure how that was going to look for us until we got to play some other teams.”

Kalama has six seniors returning from a squad that made it to the State tournament last year and coach O’Neil’s expectations coming into the 2022 season are to finish as league champs and finish within the top five of the 2B state tournament.

“One of my most rewarding things is seeing the progression from right now, September 3rd and then about October 15, 16 we should start peaking at the right time,” the 15-year veteran head coach O’Neil said. “I think today we built a good foundation.”

Her four peers hope the same for their respective squads. Time will tell when the league season gets underway in earnest in the coming weeks.

Four of the five squads officially open their seasons on Tuesday with R.A. Long and Mark Morris meeting for a league contest at The Lumberdome, while Kalama travels to Toutle Lake. Meanwhile Castle Rock will head to Chehalis to take on a non-league foe at WF West.