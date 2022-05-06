Prep Sports: Spring postseason tracker, district tournament edition

Get your rally caps ready and your good weather vibes going, it’s time for the postseason to begin — hopefully.

One of the wettest spring seasons in recent memory is hitting its competitive climax, with baseball and boys soccer set to begin their respective district tournaments in the next few days. Meanwhile softball still has a few more games in the regular season left to go.

Of course, rain could mess up just about every schedule the best minds in Washington have planned out. For now, though, here’s the rundown of the local sides gunning for a shot at State.

BASEBALL

3A

Still alive: Kelso

Kelso went into the final week of the regular season guaranteed a spot in the 3A bi-district tournament, but a huge 3-2 win over Prairie on Monday earned the Hilanders the No. 2 seed in the 3A GSHL, and with it, a home game Saturday. They’ll face a familiar side in Timberline at Rister Stadium to get started.

After league play wrapped up, the Hilanders went north and lost to the Blazers 3-0 in a non-league matchup. That game saw Kelso rest its main pitchers and try to keep as much close to the vest as possible. This time around, expect a heavy dose of Carter Gaston, who struck out nine in a complete game win over Prairie and was registered by some radar guns at 89 miles per hour, twice, in the seventh inning.

Like the bi-district tournaments in other sports, the baseball bracket is set up oddly, such that Kelso — which did not win its league — can’t win the whole thing. Instead, its first-round matchup is a loser-out one, and should they win, they’ll face another loser-out before getting to the point that a State bid is up for grabs.

2A

Still alive: Mark Morris

After spending much of the season narrowly holding on to the top spot in the 2A GSHL, Mark Morris tripped up a bit in a 6-5 loss to Hockinson on Tuesday, ceding first place to Columbia River in the process. The Monarchs went into the final series of the regular season with an outside shot at jumping back ahead at the finish line, but a Columbia River win over R.A. Long on Wednesday and a washout at Woodland on Friday scrubbed those plans.

As such, the Monarchs take the No. 2 seed into the 2A district tournament, where they’ll host Shelton, the No. 3 team out of a loaded 2A Evergreen Conference, on Tuesday. Win or lose, they’ll then play at the RORC in Ridgefield on Wednesday. Two wins before two losses will send Mark Morris to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

2B

Still alive: Toutle Lake, Kalama, Ilwaco, Toledo, Wahkiakum

On to the chaos of the 12-team 2B District IV tournament, pairing the Central 2B and Pacific 2B Leagues. The top two seeds from each league earned first-round byes, while the bottom eight will be trying to play doubleheaders Saturday — weather permitting — winning a loser-out opener in the morning and then taking on a top-four team in an afternoon non-elimination game.

From the area, Toledo and Wahkiakum are the only sides to make the tournament while missing that top-four mark; as it happens, they’re matched up with each other for an 11 a.m. game at South Bend. Whoever wins gets to face the Fishermen — the No. 2 seed from the P2BL — on the same field at 2 p.m.

Toutle Lake and Kalama, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the C2BL, will be at Union. Toutle Lake will face the winner of Onalaska and Raymond at 12:30, and after that, Kalama will play the winner of Pe Ell-Willapa Valley and Napavine.

For the defending-champion Ducks, the current bracket set-up putting either three or four days between games lines up perfectly for their star-studded pitching staff. Jackson Cox last threw on April 25, setting him up to be completely fresh for the first round. Zach Swanson threw six innings of a no-hitter on Wednesday against Elma, which would give him a week of rest before the second round. And should TL make the district championship, Cox would be back on full rest.

If rain condenses the schedule, that would make things a bit more complicated, but with Camden Wheatley, Connor Cox, and Dylan Fraidenburg all having shined on the bump this year, the Ducks are still the team to beat.

If there’s a team to beat them, though, it might be the Chinooks. Noah Imboden has been every bit as good as any other ace in the league; he arguably out-dueled Jackson Cox way back on March 22. The main question will be what Kalama can do behind him. The Chinooks have looked real good at times, but fell flat in their most recent game this week against a Napavine side they could well see again Saturday.

1B

Still alive: Naselle

No team has been affected by the rains more than the Comets, but dodging between the drops, Naselle has put together a perfect league season to earn the top seed in the four-team 1B district tournament. The Comets will take on Oakville at home on Monday in a loser-out game, with a spot in the title tilt on the line. District IV gets 1 ½ bids to State, with the winner of the championship game going through, and the loser going to a District I/II/IV crossover.

BOYS SOCCER

2A

Still alive: Woodland

The Beavers’ win over Mark Morris on the final day of the regular season didn’t just avenge an earlier-season loss, it also solidified them into the No. 4 seed in the 2A GSHL, keeping them out of the pigtail game.

Now, they’ll hit the road north to take on Tumwater on Saturday in the first round. The T-birds won the 2A Evergreen.

In the regular season, Woodland went 7-1 against teams that didn’t make the district tournament, and 1-7 against sides that did. The Beavers come into the postseason on a short two-game winning streak against the Longview schools, but will need to put it into a different gear to make noise in the tournament.

1A

Still alive: Toledo-Winlock

United has lost eight of its past nine matches, but snuck into the postseason with 1A TriCo’s final bid to the district tournament.

The sledding won’t get any less rough for Toledo-Winlock, though, with a first-round matchup against Elma. The Eagles come in as undefeated champions of the 1A Evergreen, and have only allowed more than one goal once this season.

On the horizon

With a week left in the softball regular season, the stage is set for drama in the 2A GSHL. R.A. Long currently sits in fourth, half a game behind Hockinson and Columbia River, who are tied for second. A game behind the Jills sits Mark Morris, occupying the pigtail-bound fifth place spot, and Woodland is just a game behind the Monarchs.

Castle Rock is the undefeated leader of the 1A TriCo, and looks to be well on its way to a top seed in the 1A.

Going into the homestretch in 2B Land, Toutle Lake sits in fourth in the C2BL, while Toledo is fifth, and Winlock is clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot. Ilwaco currently holds the fifth and final playoff spot in the P2BL.

Naselle will hope to finally get some consistent games in, with the 1B district tournament looming. The Comets are set to play for the league title at Mossyrock on Monday.

In Oregon, both baseball and softball have another week and a half left in the regular season. Rainier baseball currently sits at 14th in the OSAA at the 3A level, putting the Columbians in a spot that would make the state tournament. In softball, Rainier is No. 17, one spot behind the playoff cutoff.

