Prep Sports

Prep Sports: Rainier Columbian trap shooters capture State championship

Rainier Columbians trap shooting state championship

The Rainier Jr./Sr. High School trap shooting team poses with the State championship trophy after placing first as a team, Saturday, June 25, in Hillsboro, Oregon.

 Courtesy of Rainier trap shooting team

More than 300 students from 25 Oregon high school teams participated in the Oregon High School Clay Target League class 1A State Championship tournament, Saturday, at Hillsboro Trap and Skeet Club. The Rainier team shot a combined score of 470/500, which was good enough to place them first overall.

Senior Tyler Borders led the Columbians with a perfect score (100/100). Tyler's perfect day earned him the Top Overall Shooter award for the tournament.

Rainier freshmen Lilly Langhorne shot 50 straight on her way to a 93/100 overall score. Langhorne also took home the second place Top Female Shooter award.

Other top shooters from the Columbians were James Watkins (94/100), Levi Hall (92/100), Tristin Stout (91/100) and Jeremiah DuPlessis (90/100).

Additional individual awards for the Rainier team went to Bree Cole 83/100 (1st in Novice female) and Kylee Ford 77/100 (3rd in JV female).

Editor's Note: Jeff Sorenson is the head coach of the Rainier High School Jr./Sr. trap shooting team.

