Prep Golf: Lumberjacks duo win 9-hole match play event

R.A. Long top golf pairing of senior Jay Nickerson and sophomore Riley Coleman bettered 23 teams in a match-play event held at Mint Valley golf course Wednesday, with a 2-under round of 33 over nine holes.

The jamboree event involved 12 area high schools all competing in a 9-hole match play contest which alternated between best ball formats every three holes.

Mark Morris senior golfer Ian MacArthur took home a closest-to-the-pin award for his shot on the eighth hole.

R.A. Long was joined by Mark Morris and Woodland in local high school participants. The match-play meet provided the schools with a preseason test prior to getting the 2022 golf season underway.

The Lumberjacks of R.A. Long are led by Nickerson, a senior who is eyeing a league title after a strong finish last year. That title will not be earned without a fight as reigning league champion Dane Huddleston of Woodland returns as a senior fresh being the top point earner of the Oregon junior golf tournament circuit.

Huddleston is currently the top-ranked golfer in the 2A GSHL and a returning state participant from the 2021 season.

Woodland head coach Trevor Huddleston, Dane's cousin, believes his younger cousin is ready to build off of his junior campaign.

"His summer went awesome," coach Huddleston said. "He competes in a lot of OGA events down in Oregon and he performed pretty highly at those levels... He didn't perform to his expectations at state last year, but he's hoping to better that."

With Huddleston leading the way, expectations are high for the Woodland boys golf team. Coach Huddleston in his first season, returns five of six players to his varsity squad. Though, with a deep roster of eight on the junior-varsity, Huddleston said it's possible his varsity lineup will fluctuate over the course of the 9-meet campaign.

Two kids the Woodland coach is counting on to fill out the depth behind Dane are Jake Lams and Keaten Stansberry, both three-sport athletes who also compete in wrestling and baseball.

Lams and Stansberry are strong athletes who have the opportunity to make big strides in 2022 if they can put in the work to dial in their golf swings. Coach Huddleston, a former baseball player himself, noted the challenge of switching between the golf swing and the baseball swing.

"It's definitely a hard transition for those guys," Huddleston said. "I see (Jake's) potential could be really good. If he puts in quality hours... really starts grinding on the golf course, he could be a guy that places well in districts, too."

In addition to the top tandem of Nickerson and Coleman, a sophomore who has gained 50 yards in distance off the team from his freshman season, R.A. Long has a solid group of varsity players which include Kian White and Julian Claypool.

"I have high hopes," R.A. Long head coach Jesse Ehrlich said. "Jay is a strong player and Riley is an upcoming star. Those guys are going to be my horses. Julian has a lot of potential... we'll see how it all plays out."

Mark Morris will be led by returning seniors Ian MacArthur and Caleb Stewart. The pair played well Wednesday at Mint Valley. Juniors Beau Jensen and Austin Lindquist provide quality depth on the Monarchs' varsity squad.

R.A. Long opens its season Thursday against W.F. West in Chehalis.