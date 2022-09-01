Prep Football: Youthful Kalama football team sees positives in opening loss

While the final score line did not favor Kalama on its opening night of the 2022 football season, first-year head coach Mike Phelps saw enough positives in the 22-0 loss to rival Woodland High School in the 8-Mile War to know progress could come quickly.

The Kalama Chinooks roster includes just one senior in last year’s leading receiver Jaxxon Truesdell, while sporting a combined 19 freshmen and sophomores. By comparison, last year's State championship team boasted 22 seniors.

Physically the 'Nooks aren't yet mature enough to match up with more veteran teams on their schedule. That fact aside, coach Phelps knows his team can dial in the fundamentals to have a successful season.

“The little things make a big difference. We had a number of bad snaps tonight,” said coach Phelps, who noted the safety Kalama gave up came on a bad long snap on a punt attempt in the third quarter.

The Chinooks shuffled centers throughout the game which likely led to some of the issues with the center to quarterback exchange. Despite the inexperience, youth and fatigue late in the game, coach Phelps was pleased with the Chinooks overall execution.

“We did not have as many penalties as I was expecting,” said Phelps. “So that’s one more positive to take away from tonight, that we’re executing on some little things that I thought we’d need more work on.”

The two teams battled through a scoreless first half until Woodland broke through with 26 seconds remaining before the intermission on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Martynowicz to senior wide receiver Keaton Northcut. Woodland missed the extra-point attempt but took a 6-0 lead into halftime.

Kalama’s first half was mired with incompletions and an interception, while Woodland struggled to get out of its own way. The Beavers first four drives all went backwards due to offensive penalties. When Woodland did make a play, the Kalama defense stepped up just enough to force a punt.

“Our defense played really, really well when they needed to,” Phelps said.

Though the Chinooks were kept off the scoreboard for the first time since the 2014 season (when they lost 50-0 at Woodland in Week 1) a number of players showed the ability to make plays as the season unfolds.

Sophomore quarterback Aiden Brown made his first career start at the position. Brown showed a lively arm and good speed throughout the game against a bigger, faster Woodland side. He and receiver Truesdell connected on a pair of 40-yard gains. The first came on the final play in the first half and fell just short of the end zone, while the second play came with under two minutes to play in the game. Both passes showcased the type of arm strength and touch a quarterback needs to possess at the high-school level to engineer a bona fide passing offense.

When pondering the performance of his team in their first game since capturing the State title last winter, Phelps couldn't help but mention the youth of the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys playing in (key) spots," Phelps said. "If you’ve got your choice, you’d probably rather not have a lot of young guys in spots because it’s tough for them playing against juniors and seniors when you’re a freshman. They’re just physically bigger than you.”

And while the challenge got the best of them in their first try, Phelps believes that by the end of the year the Chinooks will once again be playing top notch football. It's his hope that the early bruises his team might suffer will come around to pay dividends.

“By the end of the year, they will have done things that juniors and seniors do and that will make us a lot better in future years,” Phelps said. "We’ll get there.”