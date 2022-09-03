 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
High School Football

Prep Football: Wahkiakum edges Rainier in overtime

  • 0
Football stock ball on can
KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

The Wahkiakum Mules overcame a missed field goal at the end of regulation to beat the Rainier Mountaineers 36-28 in overtime Friday in a non-league 2B contest when Tanner Collupy shot through the line to make a game-ending tackle.

Wahkiakum (1-0) watched as their foes from up north tied the game after converting on a third-and-22 Hail Mary throw, then scored on a 16-yard run. Rainier converted the two-point attempt to tie the game at 28-28 with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rainier (0-1) won the toss in overtime and elected to play defense which turned out to be a mistake. Wahkiakum scored on its opening possession with Zakkary Carlson toting the ball 10-yards for the score. The Mules then opted to go for the two-point conversion when Rainier was called for a penalty.

With the ball inside the red zone and the Mountaineers attempting to tie the game to force a second overtime, Mules defensive end Collupy made a great tackle behind the line of scrimmage to end the game on the spot.

People are also reading…

Carlson and Dominic Curl each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Wahkiakum scoring.

Wahkiakum is set to host Raymond-South Bend (1-0) next Friday.

Box Score

At Cathlamet

MULES 36, MOUNTAINEERS 28 (OT)

Wahkiakum 8 7 7 6 8 – 36

Rainier 8 6 6 8 0 – 28

Scoring Summary

RNR – Mountaineers 6-yard run (two-point conversion)

WAK – Zakkary Carlson 45-yard run (two-point conversion)

RNR – Mountaineers 4-yard run (conversion failed)

WAK– Dominic Curl 47-yard run; Nathan Garrett kick

WAK – Kyler Sause 47-yard pass from Brodie Avalon; Garrett kick

RNR – Mountaineers 6-yard run (conversion failed)

WAK – Curl 26-yard run

RNR – Mountaineers 16-yard run (two-point conversion)

WAK – Carlson 10-yard run (two-point conversion)

Team Stats W R

First Downs 14 16

Rushing Yards 302 263

Passing Yards 43 24

Total Yards 345 287

Comp-Att-Int 3-9-0 3-11-0

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1

Penalties/Yards 11/50 10/57

Individual Stats

Rushing: W – Curl 6/51, Avalon 3/-3, Gage Robinson 2/-4; R – Trevor Anderson 8/96, Jake Meidrum 12/82, Jacob Uch 6/52, Christopher Gray 8/24, Hunter Howell 9/18.

Passing: W – Avalon 3-8/43; R – Steven Butler 8/96

Receiving: W – Jacob Johnson 1/0; R – Howell 1/16, Anderson 2/8

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News