Prep Football: Wahkiakum edges Rainier in overtime

The Wahkiakum Mules overcame a missed field goal at the end of regulation to beat the Rainier Mountaineers 36-28 in overtime Friday in a non-league 2B contest when Tanner Collupy shot through the line to make a game-ending tackle.

Wahkiakum (1-0) watched as their foes from up north tied the game after converting on a third-and-22 Hail Mary throw, then scored on a 16-yard run. Rainier converted the two-point attempt to tie the game at 28-28 with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rainier (0-1) won the toss in overtime and elected to play defense which turned out to be a mistake. Wahkiakum scored on its opening possession with Zakkary Carlson toting the ball 10-yards for the score. The Mules then opted to go for the two-point conversion when Rainier was called for a penalty.

With the ball inside the red zone and the Mountaineers attempting to tie the game to force a second overtime, Mules defensive end Collupy made a great tackle behind the line of scrimmage to end the game on the spot.

Carlson and Dominic Curl each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Wahkiakum scoring.

Wahkiakum is set to host Raymond-South Bend (1-0) next Friday.