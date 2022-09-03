Prep Football: Toledo can't hold on to the football, falls to Raymond-South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Toledo had a hard time holding onto the pigskin Friday and it cost them dearly in a 35-20 season opening loss to Raymond-South Bend in a non-league 2B football tilt.

In a slobber knocker of a contest the Riverhawks kept themselves within striking distance for most of the game but let things slip away late. After trailing 22-12 at the intermission Toledo held the Ravens scoreless in the third quarter and closed the gap to just two points in the fourth quarter when Zane Ranney ran in a score from two yards out.

From that point, though, it was all Ravens with the host team scoring 13 unanswered points on the way to the upset victory. Along the way, Toledo fumbled five times and lost possession on three of those whoopsies.

“It’s a frustrating loss. We were starting lots of guys in new positions,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “We expected to have some of these issues but it’s gut check time for us.”

Toledo fell behind early on the road, surrendering two rushing touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions before they were able to find the end zone through a bit of coastal mist. Riverhawks quarterback Austin Norris was able to put his team on the board with a one yard rushing score in the first quarter. Geoffrey Glass followed suit shortly thereafter, notching a 20-yard rushing score to bring Toledo back within four points.

But the Ravens snuck in another score before the half and the deficit wound up being too much for Toledo to overcome. Raymond-South Bend quarterback Austin Snodgrass racked up a game-high 130 rushing yards on just six carries and threw twice for 17 yards.

“Their quarterback is a good athlete. He’s hard to tackle,” Christensen said. “They’re good. Going in I knew it was going to be a tough football game for us because we are so inexperienced.’

Norris led all Toledo ball carriers with 77 yards on 13 carries. Ranney added 64 yards on 10 carries and Glass churned up 58 yards on 15 touches.

Those stats weren’t enough to get the Toledo brass excited after a long bus ride back home.

“There’s some things we’ve got to clean up there, too, or some kids aren’t going to get as many carries,” Christensen said. “If I’m being honest I think we needed a knock to the nose to refocus. Our guys haven’t been where we want them to be and how we want them to prepare as a football team.”

Norris completed one of six passes in the game, connecting with Ethan Brooks on a 46 yard strike. In the season opener, the Riverhawks deployed several underclassmen to see if they could find a winning mix.

“We had multiple freshmen playing snaps for us tonight and they were actually pretty impressive,” Christensen said. ‘It was some of the older kids who were having some of the problems. They’re going to have to take a step back and see what they want their senior year to be like.”

Toledo (0-1) is scheduled to play at Rainier, WA. (0-1) next Friday.