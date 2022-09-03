 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football: Sickles powers Winlock to 30-0 win over Toutle Lake

Winlock football preseason

The Winlock football team huddles with their helmets high during their first practice of the year on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Chronicle

WINLOCK — It was all Cardinals in the battle of the birds at The Nest on Friday as Winlock rolled to a 30-0 win over the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks in a non-league season opener.

Winlock quarterback Payton Sickles filled up the stat sheet for the Cards, posting 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 39 passing yards and a score through the air.

Sickles got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 15-yard pass to Carson Borts and then backed it up with a two-point pass to Chase Scofield.

Meanwhile, the Winlock defense held Toutle Lake to just 12 total yards and three first downs in the game. Toutle Lake quarterback Dylan Fraidenburg was the only Duck to pick up positive yardage, carrying the ball 17 times for just 16 yards.

After a scoreless second quarter the home town Birds got back to work and Sickles got loose for a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw more of the same as Sickles escaped for a 32-yard scoring scamper, with a two point run for good measure. James Cusson capped the scoring with a two yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion late in the game.

Winlock (1-0) is scheduled to play at Concrete next Saturday. Toutle Lake (0-1) is slated to host Ocosta next Friday.

Box Score

At Winlock

CARDINALS 30, DUCKS 0

Toutle Lake 0 0 0 0 — 0

Winlock 8 0 6 16 — 30

Scoring Summary

WIN — Payton Sickles 15-yd pass to Carson Borts; Sickles pass to Chase Scofield

WIN — Sickles 30-yd run; pass failed

WIN — Sickles 32-yd run; Sickles run

WIN — James Cusson 2-yd run; Cusson run

Team Stats

TL WIN

First Downs 3 13

Rushing Yards 12 237

Passing Yards 0 39

Total Yards 12 276

Comp-Att-Int 0-3-0 3-12-0

Fumbles/lost 1/1 2/0

Penalties/Yards 6/43 10/75

Individual Stats

Rushing: TL — Dylan Fraidenburg 17/16. WIN — Sickles 13/139

Passing: TL — N/A. WIN — Sickles 3/12-39

Receiving: TL — N/A. WIN — Borts 2/37

