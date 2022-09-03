 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A OSAA Football

Prep Football: Rainier Columbians collapse late in loss to Scio

Football stock ball on can
KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

RAINIER — Scio running back Cody Roofener led a potent Loggers ground assault in securing a road victory at Rainier 38-14, Friday night.

Roofener rushed for 217 yards on 26 carries. Loggers quarterback Bryan Parazoo scored four touchdowns on the ground.

After tying the game at 8-8 in the first quarter, Rainier traded scores with the Loggers again in the second quarter, but the Columbians failed on their two-point conversion attempt.

What was a close game quickly went over the hill for the Columbians when Scio scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Rainier quarterback Derek Katon rushed for 40 yards on 19 carries to lead his team. Katon finished 10-for-13 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns, one interception. 

Bryce Godsey and Angel Becerra each caught a touchdown pass for the Columbians.

People are also reading…

Rainier (0-1) is scheduled to play at Jefferson next Friday at 7 p.m.

Box Score

At Rainier

LOGGERS 38, COLUMBIANS 14

Scio 8 8 0 22 – 38

Rainier 8 0 6 0 – 14

Scoring Summary

S – Brandon Vath 32-yard run (two-point conversion)

R – Angel Becerra 5-yard pass from Derek Katon (two-point conversion)

S – Bryan Parazoo 12-yard run (two-point conversion)

R – Bryce Godsey 12-yard pass from Katon (conversion failed)

S – Parazoo 6-yard run (conversion failed)

S – Parazoo 2-yard run (two-point conversion)

S – Parazoo 6-yard run (two-point conversion)

Team Stats S R

First Downs 18 9

Rushing Yards 364 53

Passing Yards 0 80

Total Yards 364 133

Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 10-13-1

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/1

Penalties/Yards 4/25 1/10

Individual Stats

Rushing: S – Cody Roofener 26/217, Parazoo 18/96, Vath 4/33, Jaden Franklin 3/9, Jett LeFeber 2/9; R – Katon 19/40, Becerra 6/15, Austin Stout 1/5 , Duante McGill, 5/-7

Passing: S – Parazoo 0-1/0; R – Katon 10-13/80

Receiving: R – Godsey 4/31, McGill 3/22, Stout 1/14, Becerra 2/13

