Prep Football: Rainier Columbians collapse late in loss to Scio

RAINIER — Scio running back Cody Roofener led a potent Loggers ground assault in securing a road victory at Rainier 38-14, Friday night.

Roofener rushed for 217 yards on 26 carries. Loggers quarterback Bryan Parazoo scored four touchdowns on the ground.

After tying the game at 8-8 in the first quarter, Rainier traded scores with the Loggers again in the second quarter, but the Columbians failed on their two-point conversion attempt.

What was a close game quickly went over the hill for the Columbians when Scio scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Rainier quarterback Derek Katon rushed for 40 yards on 19 carries to lead his team. Katon finished 10-for-13 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns, one interception.

Bryce Godsey and Angel Becerra each caught a touchdown pass for the Columbians.

Rainier (0-1) is scheduled to play at Jefferson next Friday at 7 p.m.