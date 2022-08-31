 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
High School Football

Prep Football Preview: Woodland will turn to the air under direction of new coach

  • 0

Longtime Kalama coach Sean McDonald knows what it takes to transition a program from competing for league titles to winning State championships. After all, he led the Chinooks to four consecutive State title games, winning three of them. Before McDonald’s arrival in Kalama, the Chinooks hadn’t even competed in a State game in seven years.

After transferring away from his alma mater and eight miles south to rival Woodland, McDonald will try to replicate his monumental success.

“I learned through the years in Kalama that we just need to believe in ourselves each and every day,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot of potential here.”

Woodland is coming off a 2-7 season in which the Beavers missed the playoffs. They have not made the state tournament since 2013 (at the 1A level), and have not competed in a 2A state playoff game since 2005.

People are also reading…

“It’s similar to how it was when I took over Kalama,” McDonald explained. “There’s a lot of tradition at Woodland and a good community.”

McDonald kept the entire Woodland assistant coaching staff from last year around, including longtime assistants Keith Clevenger (offensive line) and Glen Flanagan (defensive backs).

While the continuity from last season will help McDonald ingratiate himself to the new squad, there is at least one Kalama staple coming with him: that high-octane spread offense McDonald is known to run.

“The kids have caught on quick,” McDonald said.

Taking the snaps will be a pair of quarterbacks who both saw significant play time last season. Junior Brett Martynowicz and senior Drew Burns will compete for the starting gig. The two combined for more than 600 passing yards and five touchdowns last year.

“They’re both standout acts,” McDonald said.

The primary pass catcher will be rangy receiver Justin Philpot, who had 16 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns as a junior last season.

Woodland’s aerial attack will open up plenty of space for the running backs, and Elijah Andersen is a senior who can take full advantage. He had 25 carries last season, but the big, physical back is expected to lead the offensive arsenal this year.

Up front, all-league returners Malcolm Karchesky, a senior, and Cody Armstrong, a junior, will pave the way.

Karchesky, Woodland’s lone first-team all-leaguer last year, will also make waves on the defensive side of the ball.

“He could lead the league in sacks this year,” McDonald said.

Senior linebackers Daeton Lofgren and Mateo Gutridge — an all-league returner — will anchor the middle of the defense, while Mateo Gutridge and Landon Utter will lock down the defensive backfield.

“We always want to play for a league championship. That’s the goal in mind from day one,” McDonald said. “But taking over a program, if every freshman is still playing at the end of year, that’s a big thing for me.”

Woodland will open the season with the 8-Mile War at McDonald’s former stomping grounds in Kalama on Thursday, Sept. 1.

What We Know

Coach

Sean McDonald (first year, 66-14 with Kalama)

Last year’s record

2-7, missed playoffs

Games to Watch

Sept. 1 - at Kalama

Sept. 16 - vs. Washougal

Oct. 21 - at Mark Morris

Base Offense

Spread

Base Defense

Hybrid 4-2-5

Key Returners

OL/MLB Daeton Lofgren, sr.

WR/S Justin Philpot, sr.

OT/DE Malcolm Karchesky, sr. — First-team All-League

RB/LB Elijah Andersen, sr.

QB/S Drew Burns, sr.

QB/DB Brett Martynowicz, jr.

WR/CB Landon Utter, sr. — Second-team All-League

WR/LB Mateo Gutridge, sr. — Second-team All-League

OL Cody Armstrong, jr. — Second-team All-League

Important Departures

RB Dalton Beassie —Second-team All-League

DL Tuker Ripp — Second-team All-League

Expected turnout

About 70

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hopes for NFC East champ Cowboys start with defense for once

Hopes for NFC East champ Cowboys start with defense for once

The Dallas Cowboys could be counting on their defense as they try to win the NFC East again. There are more questions about the offense with the Cowboys seeking the deep playoff run that has eluded them for 27 years. Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons leads an opportunistic unit that led the NFL with 34 takeaways last season. Dak Prescott enters his seventh season as the starting quarterback with questions at receiver behind new No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb. The offensive line has similar issues with experience beyond mainstays Zack Martin and Tyron Smith.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded through a statement released by his agent. Ron Slavin wrote that “it's just time” and that it's clear Mims "does not have a future with the Jets.” Mims was a second-round pick in 2020 out of Baylor. He has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons and was low on the depth chart during training camp. The Jets had no immediate comment on the trade request.

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he played last season for Gonzaga. The Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James. The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News