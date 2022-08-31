Prep Football Preview: Woodland will turn to the air under direction of new coach

Longtime Kalama coach Sean McDonald knows what it takes to transition a program from competing for league titles to winning State championships. After all, he led the Chinooks to four consecutive State title games, winning three of them. Before McDonald’s arrival in Kalama, the Chinooks hadn’t even competed in a State game in seven years.

After transferring away from his alma mater and eight miles south to rival Woodland, McDonald will try to replicate his monumental success.

“I learned through the years in Kalama that we just need to believe in ourselves each and every day,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot of potential here.”

Woodland is coming off a 2-7 season in which the Beavers missed the playoffs. They have not made the state tournament since 2013 (at the 1A level), and have not competed in a 2A state playoff game since 2005.

“It’s similar to how it was when I took over Kalama,” McDonald explained. “There’s a lot of tradition at Woodland and a good community.”

McDonald kept the entire Woodland assistant coaching staff from last year around, including longtime assistants Keith Clevenger (offensive line) and Glen Flanagan (defensive backs).

While the continuity from last season will help McDonald ingratiate himself to the new squad, there is at least one Kalama staple coming with him: that high-octane spread offense McDonald is known to run.

“The kids have caught on quick,” McDonald said.

Taking the snaps will be a pair of quarterbacks who both saw significant play time last season. Junior Brett Martynowicz and senior Drew Burns will compete for the starting gig. The two combined for more than 600 passing yards and five touchdowns last year.

“They’re both standout acts,” McDonald said.

The primary pass catcher will be rangy receiver Justin Philpot, who had 16 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns as a junior last season.

Woodland’s aerial attack will open up plenty of space for the running backs, and Elijah Andersen is a senior who can take full advantage. He had 25 carries last season, but the big, physical back is expected to lead the offensive arsenal this year.

Up front, all-league returners Malcolm Karchesky, a senior, and Cody Armstrong, a junior, will pave the way.

Karchesky, Woodland’s lone first-team all-leaguer last year, will also make waves on the defensive side of the ball.

“He could lead the league in sacks this year,” McDonald said.

Senior linebackers Daeton Lofgren and Mateo Gutridge — an all-league returner — will anchor the middle of the defense, while Mateo Gutridge and Landon Utter will lock down the defensive backfield.

“We always want to play for a league championship. That’s the goal in mind from day one,” McDonald said. “But taking over a program, if every freshman is still playing at the end of year, that’s a big thing for me.”

Woodland will open the season with the 8-Mile War at McDonald’s former stomping grounds in Kalama on Thursday, Sept. 1.