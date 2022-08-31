Prep Football Preview: Winlock, Naselle look to improve on outstanding '21 campaigns

Naselle and Winlock each made it to the final eight teams in the 2021 state tournament, and both the Comets and Cardinals are hoping for a repeat, if not better, 2022 prep football season.

Looking around the league, there are players to watch no matter which way you turn. In Mossyrock the Vikings will feature Easton Kolb at quarterback and Keegan Kolb at wide reciever. In Oakville the Acorns will show off Ashton Boyd at running back. Winlock will have to see what Payton Sickles can do from under center while relying on blocking from the likes of Jay Crow, while Naselle will feature a hefty dose of Kolten Lindstrom from his defensive end position and wherever the Comets so choose to give him the pigskin.

According to the results of an anonymous coaches poll, Naselle and Winlock, along with Mossyrock, are expected to comprise a three-horse race to compete for the 1B Southwest League crown. Evergreen Lutheran, Oakville, Sound Christian, Muckleshoot Tribal and Taholah will likely be left to slug it out for whatever wins remain up for grabs on the schedule.

Naselle Comets

The Comets are coming off an appearance in the State semifinals, losing to eventual State champion Almira Coulee Hartline, 68-32.

Second-year head coach Kevin McNulty was able to compile a 9-2 record last season, losing only to Lummi during the regular season. It would appear the Comets are primed for another deep run in the state playoffs with returners Kolten Lindstrom, Elmer Toftemark, Luke Johnson, Jayden Ding, William Anderson, Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange all looking to make noise along the way.

Newcomers Jacob Pakenen and Allen Haataja are hoping to fill the shoes of departed players like Joey Strange, Jason Harmon, Riley Thorsen, George Wilson, Craig Reitz and Trent Stephens.

After taking a head count in the days leading up to the start of his second season at the helm, McNulty expected 19 players to be on the roster by Week 1.

Games to circle on the schedule for the Naselle faithful include Week 1, when State semifinalist Quilcene makes the trek all the way to South Pacific County. The Comets won’t have to wait long for another top tier contest as they are set to welcome the perennial title contenders from Neah Bay in Week 2.

“We’ve got a tough non-league schedule,” McNulty boasted.

Winlock Cardinals

Winlock is coming off of a historically successful first year trying its hand at 8-man football. The Cardinals, long mired at the bottom of the Central 2B League and its assorted divisions, were 9-2 last season. They won their first crossover game in 16 years and emerged victorious from their first State playoff football game in 44 years, earning a win as the 11-seed against 6-seed DeSales 64-60, before falling in the State quarterfinals to Quilcene, 51-28.

Head coach Ernie Samples is returning for his seventh season running the Cards. This season he returns first-team offensive lineman Jay Crow and second-team offensive lineman Xavier Barragan, along with honorable mention offensive lineman Kyle Akin and second team defensive back Payton Sickles.

Samples said the additions of senior defensive lineman Austin Allen, sophomore running back Dylan Melton and sophomore tight end Lincoln Ruiz are hoping to fill the voids left by the ever-rumbling Nolan Swofford, Neal Patching and Collin Regalado. All told, there are 23 players expected on the roster at the beginning of the regular season.

The games to watch on the schedule for the Winlock faithful include Naselle’s visit to Winlock on Sept. 23 and the Cardinals traveling to Mossyrock on Oct. 21.

The results of those contests will go a long way toward determining the top two spots in the league standings.