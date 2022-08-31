Prep Football Preview: Wahkiakum looks to take next step with athletic stable

After an impressive showing against some of the top 2B and 1A teams in southwest Washington at camp in Tenino this summer, Wahkiakum football coach Ryan Lorenzo is excited for the possibilities of what the upcoming season can bring.

First and foremost, the Mules are loaded with seasoned and athletic skill players.

Gone is first-team back Gabe Moon to graduation, but filling in will be three-sport senior Dominic Curl at running back, and Zakk Carlson, an all-league tight end last year, who’s moving to fullback this season.

Senior Brodie Avalon returns behind center as well, and will operate the Mules’ patented Wing-T offense behind senior second-team All-League offensive lineman Landon Nielson.

“(Wing-T) is where all our run game comes from,” Lorenzo said. “Our offensive coordinator wants to air the ball more this year, wants to be more balanced. We’ve also got spread and trips. We got quite a few athletes on our team that want it. I think we have enough to spread the ball out a little bit.”

Avalon’s main targets will be junior Jacob Johnson, an X-receiver who was also a second-team cornerback last year, as well as Tanner Collupy, a second-team O-lineman who is making the switch to tight end.

“We’ve got six or seven kids that can play on any team in our league, and that’s saying a lot,” Lorenzo said. “We have enough weapons to air it out a bit. It’s gonna be interesting.”

Athleticism will be the Mules’ No. 1 strength as they look to make headway in the tough Southwest Washington 2B Football League’s South Division, which includes defending state champion Kalama, 2019 state champion Onalaska, 2021 state quarterfinalist Toledo and perennial power Adna.

Bolstering the veterans are a host of newcomers who could make a splash.

Isaiah Pena, a junior soccer player, is taking over kicking duties and has already hit a couple 45 yarders. Alan Smith is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior transfer from Arizona who is playing his first year of football, who Lorenzo said could be a big boost once he learns blocking technique.

Another transfer is Declan Hendricks from Longview, an athletic and speedy senior who could earn a starting spot at cornerback and will provide depth in the backfield. Also joining the mix is sophomore running back and linebacker Braden Avalon.

“He’s just a mean SOB,” Lorenzo said. “He’s not afraid of contact. He filled a hole at camp and took one of Adna’s linebackers nearly out of his cleats.”

For now, Lorenzo and the Mules’ main focus is to work on their mental toughness. It’s the one thing coaches can’t coach, other than encouraging their players to do the right thing when adversity hits, Lorenzo said.

“All our kids want to be good, they want be great,” Lorenzo said. “When they make mistakes, they are negative on themselves. Well, guess what? You’re going to have another shot, another play. Our main goal is to get better every day.”

Football camp this summer showed Lorenzo his team has the potential to make a jump in the stout South Division. He just hopes it can all come together in time to make a postseason run.

“We went to camp and put on a pretty good show,” Lorenzo said. “I think we did pretty well. Josh Fay from Napavine said we looked pretty good. I think we’re looking pretty decent. We scrimmaged with Ony pretty well and I think they only scored twice in about 35 plays.

“Our pass defense is good, our linebacker corps is gonna be really good. Our D-lineman are gonna be fast and mean. We have the potential to make a deep run, it’s just a matter if we show up or not.”